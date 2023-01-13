LINESVILLE — When Conneaut and Meadville face off it always ups the ante.
The rivals battled at Conneaut Area Senior High School on Thursday night in each team's Region 5 opener. Conneaut bested its cross-county rival 66-22.
Conneaut began the game fired up. The Eagles led with a full-court press that caused turnovers and kept pressure on Meadville.
"The girls wanted to make a statement tonight," Conneaut head coach Christine Krankota said. "In pregame we decided to throw the press on and see what it does. We created a couple turnovers at the beginning, but we pulled it at the end of the first quarter."
The statement was made. Meadville committed 11 turnovers in the first quarter. When Meadville did get looks at the basket the Bulldogs's shots weren't falling.
Meadville found itself in a 23-4 hole after the first quarter.
"They came out with strong pressure and we turned the ball over," Meadville head coach Jason Longo said. "Christine has a good team over there. They're battlers, they rebound and they box out."
In the second quarter, Krankota kept her team in a half court defense, but it was stifling. The Eagles locked down any passing lanes and harassed Meadville ball handlers for steals.
Offensively, the Eagles had their fair share of transition buckets but were also efficient in their half court offense. Conneaut led 41-6 at halftime.
"Once we settled down we found driving lanes and moved the ball around to find open jump shots," Krankota said. "We took a step in the right direction tonight. You could see some cohesiveness on the floor."
Orchestrating the offense that put up 66 points and shot 54 percent from the floor was Lainie Harrington. Harrington put up a game-high 19 points, including two 3-pointers.
The sophomore guard also dished five assists and collected five steals.
"Getting buckets is fun and stuff, but I like seeing my teammates succeed as well. I like passing the ball and leading them on so we can work together as a team because that's what it's all about," Harrington said. "I think we were all just really excited to get going and start region play. It's fun to start off our region play against Meadville."
Also in double digits for Conneaut was Hannah Brady. The junior forward scored 18 points and added five rebounds and two steals. Morgan Poff tallied five rebounds, three steals and four points.
Conneaut is 8-3 overall and 1-0 in region action. After playing non-region opponents for the first 10 games of the schedule, Krankota challenged her team to approach its region opener like a playoff game.
"It's our opening region game and it's a rivalry game. We wanted them to come out with some intensity and fired up with the understanding that it counts now," Krankota said. "They did a very good job of settling down, finding fluidity in the offense and defensively they turned it up. We were really happy with the defensive effort. We nitpicked a little bit but overall their defense propelled their offense tonight so it was a good start to region play."
The Lady Eagles will play Greenville on Monday in a non-region game before settling into the rest of their Region 5 schedule.
Meadville dropped to 4-7 overall and 0-1 in the region. Despite the loss, Longo was happy with his team's attitude, especially in the second half. The Bulldogs managed six points in the first half, but scored 16 in the second.
"We talked at halftime that we didn't want to end the game the same way we played in the first half. I'm extremely proud of them for coming out and picking up their attitude and their effort," Longo said. "We're going to grow from it and get better each time. It's not always going to go our way but we didn't give up.
"Even though we were down 40 we were still cheering each other on. We have to be happy about that as a program to see kids come together. I can't be more proud of them."
Sophomore Marlaya McCoy led Meadville with 12 points. She also added two steals. Senior Alex Gallagher grabbed three rebounds and added an assist and a steal.
"It's extremely important to us that we still have our support behind us," Gallagher said. "Just like last night with the boys cheering us on and tonight with the Allegheny girls — we have support and people cheering us on. To support and carry us out of that funk and that negative mental space is really important."
Meadville will play at Fairview Monday in a non-region game.
Meadville (22)
McCoy 4 4-5 12, Puleio 2 0-0 4, Ashton 2 0-0 4, Chambers 1 0-0 2, Gallagher 0 0-3 0.
Totals 9 4-8 22.
Conneaut (66)
L. Harrington 7 3-3 19, Brady 7 2-3 18, Co. Perrye 3 3-4 9, Ca. Perrye 3 1-3 7, E. Harrington 3 0-0 6, Poff 1 2-4 4, Detelich 0 3-4 3.
Totals 24 14-21 66.
Meadville;4;2;7;9;—;22
Conneaut;23;18;11;14;—;66
3-point goals: Conneaut — Brady 2, L. Harrington 2.
Records: Meadville 4-7, 0-1 Region 5; Conneaut 8-3, 1-0 Region 5.
