LINESVILLE — It’s tough to win when you beat yourself.
That was the story of Tuesday’s Conneaut Area Senior High School’s boys volleyball game, according to assistant coach Shawnya Mast.
“Honestly we beat ourselves tonight,” Mast said. “They got in their own heads and there was no getting them back after that.”
Conneaut went down big early and never recovered. The result was a 3-0 win for McDowell (25-18, 25-18, 25-15).
The Trojans came out strong to a 13-5 lead in the opening set, which prompted a CASH timeout. The timeout proved fruitful as Conneaut responded with a massive run and nearly evened the set at 16-17.
The Eagles ran out of steam late in the set and McDowell recovered to win set one 25-18.
In the second set, the teams were trading points early. Midset, off several stellar serves from Carter Osborn, the Eagles took a 10-7 lead.
The lead was short lived. Untimely poor passes and errors allowed the Trojans to take control. McDowell hammered an 18-8 run to go up 2-0 in the match.
“It was just back to basics. They were wanting to run plays and we were having trouble passing the ball,” Mast said. “You go up against McDowell, kids with the skills that they have, it’s a little difficult to run a good play. We just needed to go to back to basics and stay out of our own heads and that’s what killed us.”
The third set was all McDowell. The Class 3A school went up 5-0 and never looked back on their way to a sweep of what was an undefeated Conneaut squad.
Despite the 3-0 loss, it’s been a successful season for first-year head coach Nate Resele and Mast. The Eagles are 3-1 on the season and have made big strides after a 6-11 campaign last season.
“This is not the team we’ve been dealing with this season. I’m not sure what was going on tonight,” Mast said. “They totally beat themselves and McDowell is a good strong team.
The Eagles never seemed to get into a rhythm or a groove. Whenever momentum swung in their direction a mistake would give the ball right back to McDowell.
“Tonight’s big issue was passing and serving so we will hit that hard at practice. They really need to believe in themselves the way that Nate and I believe in them,” Mast said. “They beat themselves right into the ground.”
Conneaut will play at Cambridge Springs on Tuesday.