COCHRANTON — After not playing a match since Oct. 20 it would have been normal to open Thursday’s contest with some rust — but the Conneaut (13-0) girls volleyball team is not just any normal team.
The Lady Eagles started strong and stayed strong in a 3-0 (25-11, 25-13, 25-14) sweep of Hickory in the Class 3A semifinal round at The Bird Cage. With the win, Conneaut will play for a District 10 title against Warren on Saturday. The Eagles have won three straight district championships.
From the first point, it was clear Conneaut did not suffer a let down since its last match. The Eagles received a Hickory serve with a perfect pass to Payten Karastury, who then dished a dime to Kaylee Mattera who buried the ball for a Conneaut point.
“We came out with a lot of energy, which is what we wanted them to do. We had a long layoff. It’s been about two weeks since we’ve played a meaningful match. It’s really hard to tell how teams are going to come out of a long layoff,” Conneaut head coach Christine Krankota said. “We challenged them to not start slow, keep their energy up, play together and we feel like they did that tonight.”
After Mattera’s opening score, the Lady Eagles were off and running. They led 13-3 before Hickory went on a small run of its own — but it was not nearly enough as Conneaut dominated the set for a 25-11 win.
Mattera had eight of her match-high 15 kills in the first set. She also added eight digs and two aces.
In the second set, the Lady Eagles hit a lull. Several hitting errors gifted the Hornets points and kept the set close. Mid-set, the Eagles’ offense picked up where they left off and Karastury worked the ball to several hitters. Senior Mackenzie Wensel scored the set-winning kill to put Conneaut up 2-0 in the match.
“Everyone’s involved. Kaylee, Lainie (Harrington), Sylvia (Prebor), Mackenzie, Ginger (Woods), they all had great opportunities and they all capitalized. We also passed well tonight,” Krankota said, “We did well in serve-receive and we were vey consistent in our passing and made Payten’s life easy. We weren’t out of system too often tonight and it’s easy to run a good offense when you’re passing well.”
The third and final set was more of the same for Conneaut. Defensively they returned nearly everything the Hornets sent over the net. Offensively, everyone contributed and the Lady Eagles won the final set 25-14 to clinch a district title berth.
“I was a little nervous because we came in off a two week break but I feel we came out really strong and worked together,” Prebor said. “It’s like all my best friends are out on the court so it’s really nice to be able to play with them. Every game could be our last so we try to play like it could be our last so we play together and play really strong.”
Karastury dished 29 assists and added four digs. The junior played a key role in Conneaut’s win and undefeated season, a role that doesn’t go unnoticed.
“Payten’s had a difficult job this season. She’s transitioning from JV to varsity in one of the most, if not the most, scrutinized position on the floor in the setter. The girl is as mentally tough as they come,” Krankota said. “She has great work ethic and she puts a lot of pressure on herself to excel and you saw that tonight. I’m sure she had some jitters, but you couldn’t tell.”
Prebor and Harrington tallied nine and six kills, respectively. Wensel had three kills, three assists, three digs and three aces. Defensively, Paris Karastury had eight digs and Ashley Crabb added six.
Conneaut will face Warren on Saturday at a time and location to be determined.
