The Conneaut Eagles girls lacrosse team is in the state playoffs, again.
This is the third consecutive year the Eagles will play the in the PIAA tournament. In each of the last two years, Conneaut (11-6) lost big to teams from the WPIAL. Today, Conneaut will play Blackhawk (15-2), the WPIAL runner-up, at the Hagerty Family Events Center in Erie at 5 p.m.
"Experience is helpful in that the players have been there before and know the challenges that are ahead of them. But there is also some baggage that comes along with that," Conneaut head coach Scott Shannon said. "In order for our experiences to help us, we’ve got to make sure to focus on the positives and the familiarity of playing the big games, not the results of the past."
Conneaut qualified for the tournament with last week's 10-9 District 10 championship win against Cathedral Prep. Senior Jaqui Detelich scored a game-winning goal with about a minute left in regulation.
Detelich, a PennWest-Edinboro commit, and sophomore Victoria Medrick spearhead the Eagles attack.
"We have to focus on the fundamentals, play smart and control the tempo. We know that Blackhawk will be talented and athletic. We need to stay loose and not make the game bigger than it needs to be," Shannon said. "So many times in the playoffs teams put too much pressure on themselves to perform. Our message has been to treat this game like the other 17 this season, play our best lacrosse and give ourselves a chance to win."
The winner will face the winner of Twin Valley and Quaker Valley in the state quarterfinals on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.