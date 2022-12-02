The Conneaut boys basketball team have put together a string of poor seasons and the Eagles have an uphill battle in Region 6.
Head coach Derek Thomas hopes his team can improve on a game-by-game basis.
“We need to play as one unit while playing within ourselves. We need to be able play to our strengths,” Thomas said. “We need to show up everyday and work hard at improving. If we can learn from our mistakes due to inexperience then we will do better as the season progresses.”
Conneaut was 1-19 overall last year. The Eagles only win came in their season finale with a 61-60 overtime thriller against Titusville.
The Eagles’ biggest issue a season ago was scoring points. Conneaut averaged less than 37 points per game.
“The one thing that we know as a group we need to do more of is score. We need to average more points a game then we have the last couple of years,” Thomas said. “Defensively we will be o.k., but we just need to be able to score more.”
Thomas anticipates the following players to play a big role this season — Alex Nottingham, Alex Brady, Connor Perrye, Brad Fuhrer, Shakiir Jordan, Aiden Tyson, Nolan Rados, Denali Petronio, Luke Stright and Kyle White.
Nottingham is the tallest on the roster at 6-feet and 4-inches and could be a mismatch for opposing guards. Nolan Rados, at 6-feet and 1-inch, is one of the few forwards on the roster.
In Region 6 with the Eagles are Titusville, Franklin, Oil City, Warren and Corry.
“It is going to be an uphill battle with our region. We are hopeful to find a home in the middle of the pack. Our goal is to show up and work hard everyday and improve as the season goes on,” Thomas said. “We will let it all play out from there.”
Conneaut has one winning season in program history — the 2012-13 season. It was the first year Conneaut Lake, Conneaut Valley and Linesville combined to form Conneaut Area Senior High School.
