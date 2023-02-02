SAEGERTOWN — Grove City pinned six Saegertown Panthers in a 51-21 win on Wednesday at Saegertown High School.
Saegertown, the No. 8 seed in the District 10 Class 2A team wrestling tournament, lost to the No. 9 seed.
“We got our butts kicked tonight, bad. We can’t give up as many pins as we did and be in any match,” Saegertown head coach Jim Mulligan said. “I don’t know if wrestling Girard last night had anything to do with it, but we gotta get better.”
It wasn’t all bad for the Panthers. The match opened at 285 pounds and Saegertown’s Logan Corner pinned Mason Boland in 5:49 to put Saegertown up 6-0.
It was Saegertown’s only lead of the night.
Grove City won at 107 via a forfeit to tie the match at 6. At 114, Grove City’s Anthony Davis beat Emma Spencer 15-0 for a technical fall and five team-points.
Carter Beck answered for Saegertown at 121 pounds. The sophomore hung on for a 3-2 win against Hudson Hohman and cut the Grove City lead to four points.
From there, the Eagles went on a run.
Grove City rattled off pins at 127, 133, 145, 152, 160 and 172. Winning for the Eagles were Will Schell, Connor Naser, Carl Bubenheim, Cody Hamilton, Dominic Garzarelli, Ian McCreary and Hunter Hohman.
“You could see the difference in the bodies with our team. I think they’re eating better, I think they’re spending more time in the weight room,” Mulligan said. “They’re big for their weight classes. Hats off to them. Grove City is coming.”
At 189, Saegertown’s Gabe Jordan and Grove City’s Alex Hackwelder were in for a long one. After three periods, the only points scored were an escape for both wrestlers. In the one-minute fourth period, Hackwelder secured a takedown about 15 seconds into the period to give the Eagles another win.
Porter Brooks closed the match on a high note for Saegertown. The 215-pounder pinned his opponent in 54 seconds.
With the loss, Saegertown is out of the team tournament. Grove City will advance to the semifinals and wrestle the No. 1 seed, Reynolds, on Friday.
“They switched some weights, which wasn’t a surprise, we knew where they were going. We tried to bump around a little bit,” Mulligan said. “Not having Nolan (Hughes) didn’t help, it wouldn’t have changed the match, but maybe we win another match or so. Right now, Grove City is a better team than us. They’re gonna win some matches against Reynolds.”
Saegertown will be in action again on Wednesday when the Panthers host Meadville for senior night. It will be the team’s last match before sections start on Feb. 17 at Sharon High School.
“There are two and a half weeks with one match, so that’s a big lull,” Mulligan said. “I will refocus them on getting in the weight room and continuing to try and get stronger.”
Mulligan is frustrated with the team’s performance, but he’s excited for the future of the program.
“That was probably the first dual meet I’ve ever coached where we didn’t have one takedown with a good leg attack — the entire dual meet,” Mulligan said. “I’ve been here a long time and we’ve only had one year where we weren’t a top-four team in 16 years. We are not a top-four team this year.
“We’re going to improve dramatically. We’ll be a lot better next year.”
