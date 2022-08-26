If you look at the Conneaut Area boys golf roster and have to do a double take, well, don’t feel too out of place. Chances are, head coach Bob Slevin had to double check the names himself.
“We have just one returning letter winner, and that is Nathan Stockton,” said Slevin. “He is also the only senior on the team and is going to be our captain. He is competitive and is working hard to get better. He is also developing a very good short game.
“He’s going to be very productive.”
After Stockton, things get a little bit cloudier.
There are a pair of juniors in Maxx Feather and Aiden Tyson, followed by a sophomore quintet of Evan Carneer, Kyle Heer, Charles Woods, Robert Gowetski and Sebastian Frisina. Unfortunately, while the group is very athletic, they are just as inexperienced. And when find yourself in a new region facing teams that are unfamiliar, having to pick a starting five of mostly rookies doesn’t make the task any easier.
“Yeah, I am not real sure what we are going to face,” said Slevin. “I do know we will have to change how we prep for these new courses, and that will be a good building block for the younger kids. But who in the region is going to be good or which kids to watch, we just don’t really know yet.”
As for the postseason, Slevin forsees the usual suspects.
“Union City’s Josh James is back after winning last year’s Class 2A state title,” said Slevin. “So he has to be the favorite. I also think Saegertown’s Joe Grundy is ready to havbe a big year.”
But don’t count out the Eagles just yet.
Stockton should be among the top golfers in the region and vie for a postseason spot as an individual no matter what the team does. And if the youngsters can pull it together as fast as the need to, he may not be alone come early October.
“Usually, younger kids struggle early,” said Slevin. “But they have shown the commitment to the sport over the summer. It is just going to take some time to completely develop.”
