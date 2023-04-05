LINESVILLE — The Conneaut girls lacrosse team lost to McDowell 17-5 in a region game on Tuesday.
The Eagles trailed 9-2 at halftime and were outscored 8-3 in the second half.
Leading Conneaut in scoring was Victoria Medrick with two goals. Jacqui Detelich, Camille Turner and Alayna Ott each added one goal.
Conneaut 1-2 overall and 1-1 in region action. The Eagles will play at Riverside on Tuesday for a non-region matchup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.