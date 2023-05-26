ERIE — Conneaut lost to Cathedral Prep 2-1 in District 10 Class 4A softball action at Penn State Behrend on Thursday.
The Ramblers scored twice in the third inning and pitcher Jenna Wagner limited the Eagles to two hits.
In the top of the seventh, Lainie Harrington tripled with one out and was brought home off an Ashlee Barabas ground out. Also with a hit for the Eagles was senior Kaley Cook.
In the circle, Brooke Wise struck out three batters in three inning and Linda Shepard struck out three with no hits allowed in three innings.
Conneaut finished the season 16-6. Cathedral Prep will play Franklin for a District 10 championship on Monday.
Conneaut (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) PE. Harrington 3-0-0-0, Jordan 2-0-0-0, Wise 3-0-0-0, Shepard 3-0-0-0, L. Harrington 3-1-1-0, Barabas 3-0-0-1, Shrock 3-0-0-0, Cook 2-0-1-0, Pelc 2-0-0-0. Totals 24-1-2-1.
Cathedral Prep (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) Dever 3-0-0-0, Kelly 3-1-1-0, Wagner 3-0-1-0, Simmerman 3-0-1-1, Thomas 2-0-0-0, Dudenhoffer 3-0-1-0, Chimera 1-0-0-0, Moore 2-0-00, Baldi 2-0-0-0. Totals 22-2-4-1.
Conneaut 000 000 1 — 1 2 2
Cathedral Prep 002 000 x — 2 4 1
BATTING
2B: AT — Player; HT — Player.
3B: C — L. Harrington.
HR: AT — Player; HT — Player.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) C — Wise LP 3-4-2-1-3-1, Shepard 3-0-0-0-3-0; CP — Wagner WP 7-2-1-1-9-0.
