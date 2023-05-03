LINESVILLE — The Conneaut girls lacrosse team fought through a driving, cold rain to beat Fairview 15-3 in a region game at Conneaut Area Senior High School on Tuesday.
The Eagles led 6-0 before the Tigers scored. At halftime, Conneaut led 13-2 and stayed well ahead of the Tigers in the second half.
Sophomore Victoria Medrick and senior Jacqui Detelich each scored five goals. Detelich, an Edinboro University commit, had three assists while Medrick had two.
Ashley Crabb scored three goals. Camille Turner and Alayna Ott each had one goal and Abby Mozina added one assist.
Conneaut is 7-3 overall and 3-2 in region action. The Eagles will play at Cathedral Prep on Friday in another region game.
