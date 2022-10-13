Obviously, the legendary Don Granda Jr. has been the most-talked-about roller at Lakeside Lanes for many years.
Another bowler deserves some worthy recognition, too: Doug Dunham, who has put up some honor scores the past several seasons.
Both Granda Jr. and Dunham were in their deadeye, high-scoring form in the last week as they shot 300 games in the NFL Mixed League and Wednesday Nighters League, respectively.
Following are details and respective comments on their gems:
300 for ‘Pops’
Granda Jr.’s bowling skills are off the charts, and everyone knows it.
He is a fantastic family man, too, and it was on display Sunday.
Determined to shoot a 300 game for his father’s (Don) 70th birthday, who also was bowling, the amazing Granda Jr. achieved the feat in his second game en route to a whopping 761 series.
It was Granda Jr.’s second 300 in the last week and now has a mind-boggling 132 in his career.
“It is always great to roll a 300, but it adds a special meaning when my family is there,” he said. “It will be something I will never forget. I had my celebration for shooting 300 and then the league immediately broke out into singing happy birthday to my dad. It was very touching.”
In last week’s column story on his 131st career 300 game, Granda Jr. stated he was considering jumping back up to 16 pounds in his bowling arsenal, from 15 pounds.
No. 132 was by a 16-pound ball.
“The issue with 15 pounds was that I could easily roll it harder and miss the break point or since it was lighter, I could over rotate it, causing splits or difficult spares,” he said. “Also, I couldn’t feel the weight in my hand. Ultimately, it was speed and rotation variation.”
Congrats, Donnie!
‘Slow roller’ seals 300
Dunham is one of the most confident bowlers you would ever meet.
Surprisingly, the right-hander wasn’t as optimistic while working his way towards his 23rd career perfect game.
“To be honest, Jim, I was never 100 percent positive,” said the die-hard Syracuse University fan, who underwent a triple-bypass heart surgery in 2019. “In my first game, I never missed the pocket, but went through four balls as I had eight nine-counts…a clean game though.
“Prior to my second game, I pulled out my new DV8 Hellcat, and I haven’t had a DV8 ball since their first inception. It was funny, though, as the lane conditions were totally wrong to throw the Hellcat, but I had nothing to lose and still not feeling positive about my bowling.”
There was an attitude change in the ninth frame. “I crushed it, and I knew then a 300 was possible.”
Dunham’s 12th shot wasn’t as sure, though: “I rolled the ball where the previous 11 were, but I thought I had my 24th 299 as the 10-pin stood, but a slow roller came over, and had enough steam to knock it over before the rack came down. It was one of my best 300’s for that reason.”
You read Dunham’s comment correctly: He also has 24 career 299’s, to go along with his 23 300’s. The soon-to-be, 65-year-old kegler also has a 291 game (say what?): “It was my first attempt at a 300 as a 14-year-old and I was shaking like a leaf, and the ball hit off my leg and got my nemesis pin, the 10-pin. The 10-pin has haunted me since.”
Congrats, Doug!
Oh-so-close, Duck
There was nearly a third 300 game in this column.
Cochranton Lanes proprietor Lee Duck — no stranger to perfect games as he has 17 in his fabulous career — fired the front 11 for a 298 game in Sunday Nite Mixed League.
The right-handed punisher finished with a 744 series.
In Pioneer League action, wise-old veteran Shawn Smith tossed 254 and 249 games for a 713 series.
Kanline emerging
Could 2022-23 be Ricky Kanline’s breakout year?
There are early signs.
In Spa League recently at Lost Lanes, the explosive Kanline — who throws a highly-revved ball — fired 290 (the last 11 strikes) and 252 games for a 756 series.
The 23-year-old bowler, and an excellent golfer too, also lit up Plaza Lanes last week by throwing games of 245, 242 and 223 for a 715 in Mixed Nuts League.
Keep the mojo going, Ricky (Note: Especially in Spa League).
In other Lost Lanes action, the husband-and-wife dynamic duo, Harry and Natalie Hanks, were on their games as the husband banged out 279 and 249 games for a 750 in Friday Morning League and the wife tossed 617 and 612 series in Tuesday Ladies League and Tuesday Mixed League.
Walloper Wachob
The number, 719, was attached to Brandon Wachob last week.
In both Plaza Men’s League and Mixed Nuts League at Plaza Lanes, the defending Cat’s Bowler of the Year rolled those series digits. Top games: 256 and 259 in Plaza Men’s League; 234 and 268 in Mixed Nuts League.
In other men’s action at Plaza Lanes, Art Barnes threw an even 700 in Commercial League.
In women’s action, the one-time 300-game, roller Savannah Custard fired games of 244 and 231 for a 655 in Commercial League and Jessie Trojanovich (hey, Ramon, I need some scoop on this first-year bowler), tossed 223 and 255 games for a 622 in Mixed Nuts League.
Plyler shines
Youth standout Landon Plyler — who, according to reports, is having an outstanding junior varsity football season for Meadville — rolled the first of probably several 600 series this season with a 609 in Junior Level 1 League at Plaza Lanes.
Plyler’s top game was 211.
Great job, Landon!
Upcoming tourneys
It’s a no-tap tournament weekend:
- Plaza Lanes will host a Singles 9-Pin No-Tap Tournament on Friday, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Entry fee is $40. To enter, call 724-2144.
- Cochranton Lanes will host a Handicap Team No-Tap Tournament on Saturday. There are two shifts: 10 a.m., and 1 p.m. To enter, call 425-2695.
- Lost Lanes will host a Handicap Team 9-pin No-Tap Tournament on Sunday at 10 a.m. To enter, call 398-2265.
According to the proprietors, there are still openings in their events.
A reminder: Cochranton Lanes will host a Scratch Singles 9-Pin No-Tap Tournament, with TV-style finals format, on Oct. 30 at 9 a.m. To enter, call Josh Dodson at 720-4312 or call Cochranton Lanes at 425-2695.
On deck
On Tuesday night in Commercial League at Plaza Lanes, the charged-up Andrew Barnes fired his ninth career 300 game. More details on his gem in next week’s column.
Great job, Andrew!
COCHRANTON LANES
Sunday Nite Mixed – Karen Steadman 212-192-591, LEE DUCK 298-247-744, Lee Talbot 229-246-656, Desiree Wagner 191, Matt Nelson 233-234-666, Kelly Nelson 196, Amanda Anthony 223.
Pioneer – Andrew Barnes 225-608, SHAWN SMITH 254-249-713, Brad Spring 269-235-677, Lee Duck 222-635.
Tuesday Nite Mixed – Lee Duck 233-613.
Juniors – Justin Weyand 173, Braeleigh VanSise 179-172-486, Robert Shouey 173-188-465, Aiden VanSise 154-211-503, Jared Cape 170-165-160-495.
LAKESIDE LANES
Stewart’s Classic – Shaun Boyle 2220-225-652, Don Granda Jr. 243-229-668, Don Eaton 235-235-674, Jordan Vaughn 225-248-677, Glenn Dillon 231-616, Dan Tautin 245-225-640, Steve Swezey 245-223-231-699, DJ Granda 220-610, DON GRANDA JR. 300-703, Doug Dunham 604, Tim McEntire 231-625, Don Eaton 226-605, Dan Tautin 235-231-625.
NFL Mixed – Jan Dunham 193, Doug Dunham 239-670, DON GRANDA JR. 300-247-761, Jordan Vaughn 269-642, JD Booth 193-190.
Businessmen – Brandon Medrick 233-629, DJ Granda 236-259-666, Brian Williams 243-615, Joe Mumford 275-633.
National Mixed – Art Barnes 222-608.
Wednesday Nighters – Glenn Dillon 257-625, DOUG DUNHAM 300-672, Steve Swezey 222-600, Lane Baker 613, Dan Francis 226-648, Jason Easler 230-262-678, Doug Tabar 252-620, Don Granda Jr. 258-237-694, Ted Foister 227-231-615, David Muckinhaupt 247-619, ANDREW BARNES 277-220-702, Art Barnes 227-641, Brad Spring 612, Shawn Smith 235-614, DJ Granda 221-647, Brant Granda 234-636.
Junior-Major – Colby Stewart 222-596, Lane Arnett 169, Chase Stewart 166, Mazie Arnett 150, Katarina Cameron 177-190-521, Hayden Dunham 124, Austin Clark 116, Austin Nelson 125-119-321, Trevor Vetter 114-136-126-376, Lexi Potts 189-179-493, Abigail Powell 147-165-445, Jackson McKinsey 113-156-371, Addison Medrick 120, Andrew Medrick 174-193-516, Victoria Medrick 183, Nate Brace 108-110-321, Wyatt Griggs 123-114-328, Zoe Griggs 146-138-382.
LOST LANES
Spa – Jim Hunter 601, RICKY KANLINE 290-252-756, Mark Orlop 648, Doug Francis 618, Jeff Keener 269-656, Adam Lilly 614, DAN LILLY 246-247-229-722, Max Blair 235-618, John Burnell 247-661, Harry Hanks 234-641, Randy Moffat 624.
Tuesday Ladies – NATALIE HANKS 218-222-617.
Tuesday Mixed – NATALIE HANKS 204-223-612, Phil Rice 226-643.
Wednesday Ladies – Ann Archacki 190-193, Natalie Hanks 226-191-572, Morgan Donnell 225.
Friday Morning – HARRY HANKS 279-249-222-750, Everette Schwerin 267-614, Ryan Williams 247-225-670.
Sunday Mixed – Issac Heim 609, Natalie Hanks 204-206-596, Jeff Keener 238-238-669.
PLAZA LANES
Commercial – SAVANNAH CUSTARD 244-231-655, Jeremy Smith 247-649, James Zook 244-659, Paul King 244-605, Shawn Whitehead 238-610, Josh Beerbower 223-663, Shawn Park 221-265-676, Ryan Park 236-643, ART BARNES 268-220-700, Mike Almon 236-658, Troy Johnson 614, Jim Scrivens 225-628, Rob Benge 224-640, Zach Snyder 226-626.
Plaza Men – BRANDON WACHOB 256-259-719, Jeremy Smith 250-677.
Monday Night Invitational – Scott Grinnell 236-667, Morgan Dyne 199, Britney Holben 214-205-599, Tyler Barnes 227-227-678, Ashley Snyder 201, Anthony Card 225-624, Brandon Wachob 246-636.
Mixed Nuts – BRANDON WACHOB 234-268-719, RICKY KANLINE 245-247-223-715, Chris Jannazzo 243-672, Seth Beerbower 232-660, Dave Miller 251-645, Jeff Hamilton 223-610, JESSIE TROJANOVICH 223-255-622, Ellie Schommer 212-572, Amanda Anthony 201, Savannah Custard 198, Darcy King 195, Coleen Dahl 191, Lindsay Rickel 190.
Eagles 429 – DJ Reagle 235-651, Chris Berdis 236-620.
Midweek – Jess Miller 193, Lindsay Rickel 191-190.
Ebonite – Lisa Sacchi 191.
Talon – Don Andrews 248-664.
Senior Men – Ken Mudger 237-635, Joe Paris 231-650, Art Barnes 225-600, Joe Furno 198-577, Ed Burdick 201-565, Ralph Mowris 213-549, Tom Osborne 201-547.
Senior Mixed – Albert Griggs 225-593, Jake Perrine 211-607, Jim Hickernell 193, Mike Forbes 183, Jim Lostetter 183.
Youth Level 1 – Cameron Plyler 233-540, LANDON PLYLER 211-609, Jared Cape 172-480, Aiden VanSise 192, Braeleigh VanSise 167-461, Brock Anderson 164-476, Peyton Miller 199-523, Keirstynn Miller 205.
