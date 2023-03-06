Conneaut fought hard in the second half, but was in too deep of a hole on Saturday.
Warren led 18-6 after the first quarter and won 47-37 in the District 10 Class 4A consolation game at Meadville Area Senior High School's House of Thrills.
"We're disappointed because we know we're a better team than we showed tonight, but today doesn't diminish what we accomplished this season," Conneaut head coach Christine Krankota said. "Sometimes it's just not your day. Our rhythm wasn't there offensively."
Early on, Conneaut couldn't get anything to fall. Even when the Eagles had good looks at the basket, the ball just wouldn't go in the hoop. The Eagles also weren't attempting a lot of shots. Conneaut had 16 shot attempts in the first half.
The result was only 14 points and a 24-14 halftime score in favor of Warren.
"We felt we weren't taking shots when we had them. There were times when the girls had space to shoot and we weren't popping them," Krankota said. "This is two games in a row where we've dug ourselves a hole at the beginning, but we fought the entire game. We can build off of that, we can learn from that and we can get better because of that."
Conneaut played Warren even in the second half and matched their scoring in each quarter. The Eagles trailed by 10 to start the fourth, but opened the final quarter on a 7-1 run to cut Warren's lead to six points. That was as close as Conneaut would get.
Defensively, the Eagles matched up well and held Warren to less than 50 points. Hallee Kuzminski led all scorers with 19 points to pace the Dragons.
"We do believe, especially on the defensive end, we've experienced a tremendous amount of growth in the second half of the season. You saw it when we played Fairview, we played them tough defensively," Krankota said. "Tonight, there were some miscues we felt weren't characteristic of us, but we would take those personally and we would come down the floor and try and get it back."
Sophomore guard Lainie Harrington led the Eagles with 15 points and added 13 rebounds and three steals. Courtney and Carly Perrye each added six points. Hannah Brady tallied four points and four blocks while Eliza Harrington grabbed six rebounds to go with two points.
With the loss, Conneaut is the fourth seed out of District 10 and will advance to the state playoffs for the first time in program history. The Eagles will play the No. 1 seed out of District 7, North Catholic. North Catholic won its 22nd district title on Saturday and will host Conneaut on March 11 at a time to be determined.
"There were a lot of firsts this year for this program. We're very proud of this group of girls," Krankota said. "They've done so much to advance this program and elevate the expectations for future teams."
Conneaut (37)
L. Harrington 5 5-6 15, Co. Perrye 2 2-4 6, Ca. Perrye 2 0-0 6, Poff 2 0-0 4, Brady 1 1-2 4, E. Harrington 1 0-0 2.
Totals 13 8-12 37.
Warren (47)
Kuzminski 8 3-5 19, Farr 3 2-3 8, S. Ruhlman 1 4-6 6, Irwin 2 2-4 6, G. Ruhlman 2 0-0 4, Wotorson 1 0-0 2, Stewart 1 0-0 2
Totals 18 11-18 47.
Conneaut;6;8;8;15;—;37
Warren;18;6;8;15;—;40
3-point goals: Conneaut — Ca. Perrye 2, Brady.
