EDINBORO — With less than 6 minutes left in Saturday's District 10 playoff game, Harbor Creek had the ball on the 1-yard line and was poised to make it a one possession game.
Meadville's defense, however, rose to the occasion.
The Bulldogs stuffed the Huskies to make a goal-line stand and get the ball back. After a false start and no gain, Meadville was only inches from its own end zone.
Meadville head coach Ray Collins called a jet sweep to star running back Khalon Simmons, who then took the ball 99 yards for a touchdown to blow the top off the game.
Meadville went on to win the Class 3A semifinal game at Edinboro University 44-10. The win earned the Bulldogs a berth to the District 10 championship game next weekend against General McLane.
"I was really impressed with our defense down there. The ball was on about the half-inch line and they had a magnificent goal-line stand," Collins said. "We got nothing on a fullback dive, but I was watching the Harbor Creek defense pinch hard. I decided if they're not defending the outside, we're gonna go with a jet sweep, and it went 99 for a touchdown."
The touchdown was Simmons' third of the game. The 99-yard scamper will put the junior's name in school history books as the longest run in program history — and he knew it.
"My first thought when I saw all the room was I'm gonna get that record for 99 yards. I have to give credit to my line for blocking on that. As soon as I hit the outside it was pure joy," Simmons said. "When that guy missed the tackle and I came around the bend there was nobody catching me."
Simmons' touchdown put the Bulldogs up 28-10 with 4:04 left to play. From there, Meadville's defense took advantage of Harbor Creek being forced to air it out.
Brighton Anderson scored a 33-yard pick-6, followed by a Hunter Graham 61-yard pic-6. When it was all said and done, Meadville scored 24 points in about 70 seconds to put the game completely out of reach.
Meadville won by 34 points, but the game was much closer than that. Harbor Creek keyed in on Meadville's offense and didn't allow the 'Dogs to churn out chunk play after chunk play as they've done all year.
The teams met in the regular season and Meadville crushed the Huskies 40-7. This time, the Huskies were ready for the Bulldogs.
"When you play a team twice in the same season they're gonna have a different scheme then what you've seen. All you can do is look at film from last time and from the past couple games, but they did something completely different than we've seen," Collins said. "The coaching staff did an outstanding job."
If it wasn't Harbor Creek slowing down Meadville, it was Meadville slowing down Meadville. The team accrued several holding calls, false starts and illegal procedures.
"I attribute it to a couple things. The week off was rough on us. We lost a bit of intensity and focus on our week off," Collins said. "The other thing is they really had our offense bottled up pretty good. It was one of the best schemes I've seen so far this year.
"Then on top of that we just made so many mistakes. It was a lot of things you expect to see in week one or two, but not the playoffs."
Despite Meadville's shortcomings, they did what they had to do to win the game.
Simmons led the team with 197 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He also had an interception.
"We haven't played for two weeks so we had to come back with some fire. Everyone was ready to hit," Simmons said. "They gave us a good look, but we were ready. Two weeks without football is never fun."
Meadville has one District 10 title in program history and has a chance to add to the trophy case. Meadville will travel to Edinboro University again to take on General Mclane at 7 p.m. on Friday. The Bulldogs beat the Lancers 47-7 in week two.
"The boys are excited about the opportunity. They don't come around a lot and they're not easy to get," Collins said. "I told them if they want to contend for a district championship you need to win the fourth quarter. They really responded to that so I was really proud of the guys."
Simmons, just like on his touchdown run, has his eyes on the history books.
"We could be one of the best Meadville teams if we keep winning," Simmons said. "I think our team is feeling pretty confident that we got this in the bag. If we keep putting work in and don't make mistakes, we got this for sure."
Harbor Creek 0 7 3 0 — 10
Meadville 7 7 6 24 — 44
First quarter
M — Griffin Buzzell 38-yard run (Xp good)
Second quarter
HC — Heath Betza 29-yard pass to Matt Cassidy (Xp good)
M — Khalon Simmons 26-yard run (Xp good)
Third quarter
HC — Brandon Konieczki 34-yard field goal
M — Khalon Simmons 20-yard run (Xp no good)
Fourth quarter
M — Khalon Simmons 99-yard run (Griffin Buzzell run)
M — Brighton Anderson 33-yard interception return (Khalon Simmons run)
M — Hunter Graham 61-yard interception return (Griffin Buzzell run)
Rushing: HC — Cassidy 27-94, Charlton 5-31, Ennis 1-7, Betza 1-(-4), Fedak 2-5; M — Simmons 14-197, Buzzell 10-108, Lewis 4-22
Passing: HC — Betza 8-21 149 yards 3 ints, 1 td, Charlton 1-3 18 yds
Receiving: HC — Ennis 7-113, Cassidy 2-30, Mahoney 1-34