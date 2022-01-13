The Meadville Bulldog hockey team defeated Jamestown, N.Y., 6-1 on Wednesday night at the George S. Dearment Ice Arena. Wednesday’s game was the first game of the 26th annual Meadville Bulldog Invitational.
However, the tournament was missing a familiar face: head coach Jamie Plunkett. Plunkett was suspended for Wednesday’s game because the Bulldogs received 12 penalties in their last game against West Allegheny on Tuesday. Since Wednesday’s game wasn’t a league game, Plunkett will miss today’s game against Armstrong as well.
Assistant coach Scott Phillis thought the team responded well to Plunkett’s absence.
“I thought our effort was good and our intensity was good,” Phillis said. “Sometimes when the head coach isn’t there, that can lack, so I was happy with the effort, especially since we’re in the middle of a three-game stretch, so it’s pretty good.”
It took the Bulldogs a while to jumpstart their offense, but then they scored three goals in the span of two minutes and four seconds. Ethen Konetsky got the ’Dogs on the board with 6:04 remaining in the first period. Less than two minutes later, Rocco Tartaglione scored a power-play goal to make it 2-0 Bulldogs with 4:42 left in the period. 42 seconds later, Michael Mahoney tallied a goal to make it 3-0 Bulldogs heading into the second period.
“After that first one went in, good shot by Ethen, we just got a lot of momentum going,” Mahoney said. “We got that power play and then a little bit of pressure in their d-zone, caused some turnovers and two quick goals.”
After a scoreless second period, the Bulldogs tallied another three goals in the third period to put the game away. Alex Burgess scored a goal with 10:02 left in the game to extend the Bulldogs’ lead to four. Trevor Kessler scored less than two minutes later to make it 5-0 Bulldogs with 8:23 to go. After Jamestown got on the board, Tartaglione ended the night with his second goal of the contest to make it 6-1 Bulldogs with 2:01 left to play.
Mahoney led the way with five points on the night. In addition to his one goal, Mahoney also recorded four assists. Tartaglione totaled three points after he assisted on Konetsky’s goal. Kessler and Burgess each recorded an assist in addition to their goals.
Sam Coppola recorded 38 saves on 39 shots at net. Coppola had a shutout until the 5:09 mark of the third period when Trenton Shutters got the Raiders on the board.
“Sam played great,” Phillis said. “He’s kind of been our backbone all year and we kind of knew that coming in and tonight was just another example of it. He played a great game.”
Meadville will return to action today against Armstrong.