After a year off due to COVID-19, the rivalry between the Meadville and Conneaut wrestling teams resumed on Wednesday night at the House of Thrills.
However, it wasn’t as close of a matchup than in years past as the Eagles were only able to field five wrestlers. As a result, the Bulldogs won via forfeit in eight matchups en-route to a 59-18 win.
“They only had five wrestlers, but they brought five good ones,” said Meadville head coach Barry Anderson. “I mean, their guys did a job where they had to and our guys got theirs in too.”
The Eagles got the first six points of the night after Collin Hearn defeated Alaric Jones in a fall in 1:41 at 160.
“Collin wrestled really well,” said Conneaut head coach Kevin Welsh. “He’s one of the better ones we have and I expect that type of effort out of him.”
After Hearn’s win, three consecutive forfeits made the score 18-6 Bulldogs. After the forfeits, the Bulldogs moved Jason Phillips up to 285 to wrestle Jake Dygert. Dygert subsequently defeated Phillips via fall in 1:38.
Anderson thought Phillips wrestled well given that Dygert is 35 pounds heavier than him.
“He struggled as a result of being underweight a little bit,” Anderson said. “He tried. He went out there and did his best and that’s what we’ve been getting from Jason for the last two years, so I’m pretty happy from what I saw from him.”
Following forfeits at 106 and 113, the Eagles got their final win of the night from Hunter Gould at 120. Gould defeated Stephen Ernst via fall in 56 seconds.
“The kids wrestled well,” Welsh said. “We have a couple kids that are brand new, kids that are experienced, so we had the whole gauntlet. The experienced kids wrestled really well. The other kids, they’re still learning, but they looked good.”
After another two forfeits, Brighton Anderson pinned Mitchell Blood in one minute.
After another forfeit at 145, Westin Chess ended the night with a 15-0 technical fall against Logan Groover at 152.
“Their numbers are down,” Anderson said. “We’re always rooting for them to have a good team because we like to wrestle good competition and they do have good wrestlers. It’s just that they need to find a way to have more of a complete team I would say.”
Welsh reiterated Anderson’s statement and would like to field a bigger team in the future so the rivalry can go back to being more contested.
“It’s kinda one-sided right at moment, so we’re hoping to change that in the near future,” Welsh said. “We just need more kids out for better competition.”
Wednesday was also senior night as the Bulldogs honored Phillips, Griffin Buzzell and Tyler Battles before the competition started. Olivia Kinder, who’s served as the team’s manager for the past five years, was honored along with the three wrestlers.
Of the three wrestlers, Buzzell was the only four-year starter. Anderson acknowledged that a wrestler like Buzzell will be impossible to replace.
“Obviously being ranked in the state and having a presence like that every time we go into a dual meet, we know we’re gonna get at least win one,” Anderson said. “His grit, his determination this year, he’s starting to pull away from the pack a little bit. We’re definitely gonna miss having Griff on our team.”
Between Wednesday being senior night and competing against a rival in Conneaut, Anderson thought it was a great way to end the regular season.
“This is a nice end-of-the-year match to have at home against another team that brought some decent wrestlers,” Anderson said.