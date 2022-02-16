The Meadville Bulldog hockey team held off a third-period comeback as it defeated Butler 5-2 on Tuesday at the George S. Dearment Ice Arena. The ’Dogs have now won back-to-back games after losing their five previous match. The ’Dogs defeated Peters Township 7-4 on Sunday.
“I think we’re playing really good right now,” said goalie Sam Coppola. “It was a good two points. Good win with the playoffs pretty soon.”
The ’Dogs got on the board first after Michael Mahoney scored off a Butler turnover with 10:38 remaining in the first period. Thirty-four seconds later, Trevor Kessler tallied a goal to make it 2-0 ’Dogs.
After a scoreless second period, Jake Friters made it a three-goal game with 13:29 left in the third period.
However, the Golden Tornado still had some life. Adam Deal put the Golden Tornado on the board with 12:44 left in the game. Less than two minutes later, Brody Simko made it a one-goal game with 11:03 remaining.
“The first one was on me, but the second one we had a breakdown on the net, but just stuff we can work on,” said Coppola who stopped 33 of 35 shots.
Mahoney made it a two-goal game again after scoring his second goal of the night after winning a faceoff with 2:58 left. The ’Dogs added an empty-net goal from Rocco Tartaglione with 48 seconds left to make it 5-2.
“I think it was definitely big,” Mahoney said. “I think they got two pretty quick goals and had a lot of momentum and that kinda silenced them and pretty much ended it I think.”
Since it was the ’Dogs’ final home game of the season, Mahoney was one of four players who were honored during senior night. Mahoney tallied two goals and two assists on his senior night.
“It definitely feels good,” Mahoney said. “After three years watching the other seniors getting their own senior nights and seeing how they do, it feels good to have my own night.”
“When you talk about Michael Mahoney, you’re talking about one of the program’s best players,” Meadville head coach Jamie Plunkett added. “I don’t know where he is now, he’s gonna be closing in on 100 points. He’s got great hands. You see some great vision. Very smart hockey player, but what I think what’s impressed me more this year is his play without the puck. He’s better defensively and just a more complete player this year. He’s always had the offensive tools, but I think he’s put the defensive part to his game this year and just been a great leader for us.”
Besides Mahoney, Adam Travis, Nick Kaste and Brandon Corey were also honored during senior night.
“I was happy for our seniors,” Plunkett said. “We have four seniors, so I was happy for them that they were able to win this game. We’re running out of games. We’re down to I think five games left, so I hope these underclassmen appreciate that these seniors are down to four or fives games on this schedule and we need to work hard and make these last couple weeks a positive experience for them.”
With the win, the ‘Dogs are now 18-13-1 overall and 12-6 in PIHL play.