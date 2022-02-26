ERIE — The Meadville Bulldog hockey team soundly defeated Cathedral Prep 6-1 on Friday night. With the win, the ’Dogs improve their record to 19-17-1.
Five different ’Dogs players scored in the match. Trevor Kessler led the effort with a pair of goals. The ’Dogs also saw contributions from Michael Mahoney, Preston Phillis, Matt Kaste and Adam Travis. Travis scored his first-ever goal on Friday.
At goal, Sam Coppola stopped 33 out of 34 Ramblers’ shots.
The ‘Dogs will conclude their regular season schedule with two more away games. The ’Dogs will play their last PIHL game on Monday against Thomas Jefferson. After that, the ‘Dogs will play their final regular season game against non-conference opponent Neshannock. Playoffs are slated to begin in early March.