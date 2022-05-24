Local volleyball fans will be in for a show tonight as Meadville Area Senior High School will host District 10 boys volleyball semifinal matches tonight at 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Each match will feature at least one team ranked in the state, according to the latest poll from the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association. Meadville has held the No. 1 ranking all season with Cochranton set at No. 4 and Saegertown No. 8.
Meadville, the No. 1 seed in the district playoff bracket, will play No. 4 seed Erie First Christian on its home floor at 6 p.m.
"Districts has always been at Meadville. The guys don't care where its played, they are just excited to get on the floor and play. We are 0-0," Meadville head coach Nick Bancroft said. "Everyone has played on this court at some point in their volleyball career, and it doesn't matter to them either that it's here. We just need to play postseason-level volleyball."
The Bulldogs (15-0) swept Erie First (11-5) on April 12 in the team's only meeting this season. Meadville is looking to return to the District 10 Championship game for the team's third straight district title.
The winner will play the winner of Cochranton/Saegertown on Thursday in the district championship.
Cochranton and Saegertown are slated to play at 7:30 today in what is the team's third meeting this season. Cochranton, the No. 2 seed, beat Saegertown 3-1 on April 8 and 3-0 on April 28. Saegertown, the No. 3 seed, will have its hands full as the Cardinals have had their number this season.
"The key to stopping Cochranton is slowing down their attack. They are solid all the way around," Saegertown head coach Justin Johnson said. "We need to be aggressive and keep the pressure on them. If we give them too many free balls they will make us pay."
For Cochranton, head coach Rob Cierniakoski has his team mentally prepared to see the Panthers again.
"We've been anticipating this semifinal rematch, so the guys are focused on Saegertown," Cierniakoski said. "The guys know that every match in the playoffs is tough and we need to be playing our best."
In last season's district semifinal matchup between these two teams, Cochranton won 3-2 in a nail biter.
"I think when in this scenario it just comes down to who wants to keep playing. It’s that simple," Johnson said. "You either give it everything you have, and let the chips fall where they may. Or you don’t and get the sunscreen and the beach chair out for the summer. Nothing matters except this one match."
