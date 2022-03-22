The District 10 all-region wrestling teams were announced on Tuesday.
Twenty Crawford County wrestlers were selected to an all-region team, which are voted on by each region's coaches.
In Region 2, Conneaut's Hunter Gould and Collin Hearn were each named to the first-team. Both wrestlers advanced to the state tournament this season. Gould placed sixth and Hearn went 2-2.
Seventeen of the twenty local wrestlers named to a team were in Region 3. Cochranton and Saegertown each had five athletes selected to an all-region team. Two Cambridge Springs wrestlers were selected and one from Maplewood was selected.
For Cochranton, Jack Martinec (132), Stephen Martinec (138) and Stetson Boozer (160) were named to the first-team. J. Martinec placed seventh at the state meet. Boozer went 0-2.
On the second-team for the Cardinals was Kyle Lantz (106) and Louden Gledhill (189).
Four of Saegertown's five selections were to the first team.
Carter Beck (106), Hunter Robison (113), Owen Hershelman (120) and Landon Caldwell (189) were on the first-team. At states, Beck placed sixth, Robison placed seventh, Hershelman went 0-2 and Caldwell placed fifth.
The Panthers' lone second-team selection was Josh Perrine (285). Perrine placed sixth at states.
Cambridge Springs Gunnar Gage (126) was named to the first-team and Brody Beck (132) was selected to the second-team.
For Maplewood, Logan Gross (172) was selected to the second-team.
Meadville had four all-region wrestlers in Region 5. Caleb Anderson (113), Brighton Anderson (138) and Griffin Buzzell (189). Buzzell finished fifth at the state tournament.
The Bulldogs' also had a second-team selection in Mark Dait (126).
REGION 1
First team
106 pounds: Dylan O'Brien, fr., Hickory
113: Louie Gill, so., Hickory
120: Ryan Double, so., Slippery Rock
126: Alex Rueberger, so., Sharpsville
132: Cody Miller, sr., Hickory
138: Connor Saylor, jr., Hickory
145: Carter Gill, sr., Hickory
152: Hunter Hohman, so., Grove City
160: Josh Divens, so., Sharpsville
172: Ty Holland, jr., Hickory
189: Tony Pilosi, sr., Slippery Rock
215: Braiden Reich, jr., Slippery Rock
285: Mike Mazurek, jr., Sharon
Second team
106: Lexi Doerflinger, jr., Slippery Rock
113: Carter Wise, so., Mercer
120: Soor Patel, jr., Hickory
126: Timmy Krivosh, so., Hickory
132: Jonathon Bissell, fr., Sharpsville
138: Cody Hamilton, fr., Grove City
145: Caullin Summers, so., Sharpsville
152: Michael Berger, sr., Mercer
160: Christian Hacker, jr., Sharon
172: Justin Pearce, sr., Slippery Rock
189: Michael Brennemann, sr., Sharpsville
215: none
285: Nicholas Maule, sr., Hickory
Region 1 wrestler of the year: Louie Gill, so., Hickory
---
REGION 2
First team
106: Cael Dailey, so., Franklin
113: Leyton Zacherl, fr., Commodore Perry
120: Hunter Gould, so., Conneaut
126: Braydon Porter, jr., Greenville
132: Wyatt Lazzar, so., Commodore Perry
138: Tino Gentile, jr., Reynolds
145: Kane Kettering, sr., Reynolds
152: Jaxon Covell, fr., Titusvlle
160: Collin Hearn, jr., Conneaut
172: Clayton Smith, sr., Commodore Perry
189: Cole Karpinski, sr., Greenville
215: Collin Wilson, sr., Greenville
285: Lodge Nosko, sr., Titusville
Second team
106: Cole Geibel, fr., Commodore Perry
113: none
120: Chase Bell, so., Reynolds
126: Crue Etzel, fr., Franklin
132: Mason Battles, sr., Greenville
138: Trenton Rice, fr., Frankin
145: Riley Kneeland, sr., Greenville
152: Camren Klenke, sr., Reynolds
160: Vito Gentile, fr., Reynolds
172: Brock Covell, jr., Titusville
189: Brayden McCloskey, jr., Reynolds
215: Hunter Yeager, jr., Commodore Perry
285: Malachi Hyde, so., Greenville
Region 2 wrestler of the year: Cole Karpinski, sr., Greenville
---
REGION 3
First team
106: Carter Beck, fr., Saegertown
113: Hunter Robison, sr., Saegertown
120: Owen Hershleman, sr., Saegertown
126: Gunnar Gage, jr., Cambridge Springs
132: Jack Martinec, sr., Cochranton
138: Stephen Martinec, sr., Cochranton
145: Trey Proper, jr., Corry
152: Gannon Jaquay, sr., Eisenhower
160: Stetson Boozer, sr., Cochranton
172: Mason Savitz, fr., Corry
189: Landon Caldwell, sr., Saegertown
215: Cael Black, sr., Eisenhower
285: Xavier Reyda, sr., Corry
Second team
106: Kyle Lantz, jr., Cochranton
113: Isaiah Bayle, fr., Corry
120: Cody Proper, fr., Corry
126: Blake Foulk, so., Cochranton
132: Brody Beck, so., Cambridge Springs
138: Hunter Savitz, sr., Corry
145: Zac Beckwith, jr., Union City
152: Clay Thomas, jr., Union City
160: Tucker Lindell, so., Eisenhower
172: Logan Gross, sr., Maplewood
189: Louden Gledhill, sr., Cochranton
215: Hayden Linkerhof, sr., Corry
285: Josh Perrine, sr., Saegertown
Region 3 wrestler of the year: Cael Black, sr., Eisenhower
---
REGION 4
First team
106: Sierra Chiesa, fr., Northwestern
113: Konnor Kimmy, fr., North East
120: (tie) Jacob Rodgers, jr., North East and Jake Bennett, so., Fort LeBoeuf
126: JoJo Przybycien, so., Fort LeBoeuf
132: Riley Horn, fr., Girard
138: Connor Pierce, sr., Harbor Creek
145: (tie) Lloyd Fountain, so., Northwestern and Story Buchanan, so., Girard
152: Conner McChesney, so., Fort LeBoeuf
160: Jordan Colon, so., Girard
172: Ryan Miller, jr., Seneca
189: Danny Church, jr., Fort LeBoeuf
215: Abe Keep, jr., Girard
285: Zach Baldwin, jr., Girard
Second team
106: Andie Przybycien, sr., Fort LeBoeuf
113: Micah Rodriguez, fr., Northwestern
120: none
126: Kolton Sutter, so., Northwestern
132: Gabe Lopez, so., Northwestern
138: Lance Cardman, jr., Girard
145: none
152: Logan Pinkerton, sr., Conneaut (Ohio)
160: Sebastian Raucci, sr., Harbor Creek
172: Jason Herd, sr., Conneaut (Ohio)
189: Sam Kightlinger, so., Iroquois
215: Mike Spires, jr., Seneca
285: Daren Christine, sr., Conneaut (Ohio)
Region 4 wrestler of the year: Connor Pierce, sr., Harbor Creek
---
REGION 5
First team
106: Keagan Oler, fr., Cathedral Prep
113: Caleb Anderson, fr., Meadville
120: Cyrus Hurd, fr., Cathedral Prep
126: Jake Van Dee, sr., Cathedral Prep
132: Sam Staab, jr., Cathedral Prep
138: Brighton Anderson, so., Meadville
145: Steffan Lynch, jr., Cathedral Prep
152: Kaemen Smith, sr., Cathedral Prep
160: Caleb Butterfield, jr., McDowell
172: Magnus Lloyd, so., General McLane
189: Griffin Buzzell, sr., Meadville
215: Troy Peterson, jr., McDowell
285: Wilson Spires, jr., General McLane
Second team
106: Teige Berger, fr., General McLane
113: Ethan Snyder, fr., General McLane
120: Logan Sallot, jr., McDowell
126: Mark Dait, jr., Meadville
132: Bobby Blue, so., McDowell
138: Hudson Spires, fr., General McLane
145: Kyle Cousins, jr., General McLane
152: Artis Simmons, jr., McDowell
160: Clay Mallory, so., Cathedral Prep
172: Kelyn Blossey, sr., Cathedral Prep
189: Jessi Stempka, jr., General McLane
215: Russ Wismer, sr., General McLane
285: Jack Sroka, jr., McDowell
Region 5 wrestler of the year: Kaemen Smith, sr., Cathedral Prep
---
Region all-star selection: The region wrestling all-stars are picked by each region's coaches.