The District 10 all-region wrestling teams were announced on Tuesday. 

Twenty Crawford County wrestlers were selected to an all-region team, which are voted on by each region's coaches. 

In Region 2, Conneaut's Hunter Gould and Collin Hearn were each named to the first-team. Both wrestlers advanced to the state tournament this season. Gould placed sixth and Hearn went 2-2.

Seventeen of the twenty local wrestlers named to a team were in Region 3. Cochranton and Saegertown each had five athletes selected to an all-region team. Two Cambridge Springs wrestlers were selected and one from Maplewood was selected.

For Cochranton, Jack Martinec (132), Stephen Martinec (138) and Stetson Boozer (160) were named to the first-team. J. Martinec placed seventh at the state meet. Boozer went 0-2. 

On the second-team for the Cardinals was Kyle Lantz (106) and Louden Gledhill (189).

Four of Saegertown's five selections were to the first team. 

Carter Beck (106), Hunter Robison (113), Owen Hershelman (120) and Landon Caldwell (189) were on the first-team. At states, Beck placed sixth, Robison placed seventh, Hershelman went 0-2 and Caldwell placed fifth.

The Panthers' lone second-team selection was Josh Perrine (285). Perrine placed sixth at states.

Cambridge Springs Gunnar Gage (126) was named to the first-team and Brody Beck (132) was selected to the second-team. 

For Maplewood, Logan Gross (172) was selected to the second-team. 

Meadville had four all-region wrestlers in Region 5. Caleb Anderson (113), Brighton Anderson (138) and Griffin Buzzell (189). Buzzell finished fifth at the state tournament. 

The Bulldogs' also had a second-team selection in Mark Dait (126).

 

REGION 1

First team

106 pounds: Dylan O'Brien, fr., Hickory

113: Louie Gill, so., Hickory

120: Ryan Double, so., Slippery Rock

126: Alex Rueberger, so., Sharpsville

132: Cody Miller, sr., Hickory

138: Connor Saylor, jr., Hickory

145: Carter Gill, sr., Hickory

152: Hunter Hohman, so., Grove City

160: Josh Divens, so., Sharpsville

172: Ty Holland, jr., Hickory

189: Tony Pilosi, sr., Slippery Rock

215: Braiden Reich, jr., Slippery Rock

285: Mike Mazurek, jr., Sharon

Second team

106: Lexi Doerflinger, jr., Slippery Rock

113: Carter Wise, so., Mercer

120: Soor Patel, jr., Hickory

126: Timmy Krivosh, so., Hickory

132: Jonathon Bissell, fr., Sharpsville

138: Cody Hamilton, fr., Grove City

145: Caullin Summers, so., Sharpsville

152: Michael Berger, sr., Mercer

160: Christian Hacker, jr., Sharon

172: Justin Pearce, sr., Slippery Rock

189: Michael Brennemann, sr., Sharpsville

215: none

285: Nicholas Maule, sr., Hickory

Region 1 wrestler of the year: Louie Gill, so., Hickory

---

REGION 2

First team

106: Cael Dailey, so., Franklin

113: Leyton Zacherl, fr., Commodore Perry

120: Hunter Gould, so., Conneaut 

126: Braydon Porter, jr., Greenville

132: Wyatt Lazzar, so., Commodore Perry

138: Tino Gentile, jr., Reynolds

145: Kane Kettering, sr., Reynolds

152: Jaxon Covell, fr., Titusvlle

160: Collin Hearn, jr., Conneaut 

172: Clayton Smith, sr., Commodore Perry

189: Cole Karpinski, sr., Greenville

215: Collin Wilson, sr., Greenville

285: Lodge Nosko, sr., Titusville

Second team

106: Cole Geibel, fr., Commodore Perry

113: none

120: Chase Bell, so., Reynolds

126: Crue Etzel, fr., Franklin

132: Mason Battles, sr., Greenville

138: Trenton Rice, fr., Frankin

145: Riley Kneeland, sr., Greenville

152: Camren Klenke, sr., Reynolds

160: Vito Gentile, fr., Reynolds

172: Brock Covell, jr., Titusville

189: Brayden McCloskey, jr., Reynolds

215: Hunter Yeager, jr., Commodore Perry

285: Malachi Hyde, so., Greenville

Region 2 wrestler of the year: Cole Karpinski, sr., Greenville

---

REGION 3

First team

106: Carter Beck, fr., Saegertown

113: Hunter Robison, sr., Saegertown

120: Owen Hershleman, sr., Saegertown

126: Gunnar Gage, jr., Cambridge Springs

132: Jack Martinec, sr., Cochranton

138: Stephen Martinec, sr., Cochranton

145: Trey Proper, jr., Corry

152: Gannon Jaquay, sr., Eisenhower

160: Stetson Boozer, sr., Cochranton

172: Mason Savitz, fr., Corry

189: Landon Caldwell, sr., Saegertown

215: Cael Black, sr., Eisenhower

285: Xavier Reyda, sr., Corry

Second team

106: Kyle Lantz, jr., Cochranton

113: Isaiah Bayle, fr., Corry

120: Cody Proper, fr., Corry

126: Blake Foulk, so., Cochranton

132: Brody Beck, so., Cambridge Springs

138: Hunter Savitz, sr., Corry

145: Zac Beckwith, jr., Union City

152: Clay Thomas, jr., Union City

160: Tucker Lindell, so., Eisenhower

172: Logan Gross, sr., Maplewood

189: Louden Gledhill, sr., Cochranton

215: Hayden Linkerhof, sr., Corry

285: Josh Perrine, sr., Saegertown

Region 3 wrestler of the year: Cael Black, sr., Eisenhower

---

REGION 4

First team

106: Sierra Chiesa, fr., Northwestern

113: Konnor Kimmy, fr., North East

120: (tie) Jacob Rodgers, jr., North East and Jake Bennett, so., Fort LeBoeuf

126: JoJo Przybycien, so., Fort LeBoeuf

132: Riley Horn, fr., Girard

138: Connor Pierce, sr., Harbor Creek

145: (tie) Lloyd Fountain, so., Northwestern and Story Buchanan, so., Girard

152: Conner McChesney, so., Fort LeBoeuf

160: Jordan Colon, so., Girard

172: Ryan Miller, jr., Seneca

189: Danny Church, jr., Fort LeBoeuf

215: Abe Keep, jr., Girard

285: Zach Baldwin, jr., Girard

Second team

106: Andie Przybycien, sr., Fort LeBoeuf

113: Micah Rodriguez, fr., Northwestern

120: none

126: Kolton Sutter, so., Northwestern

132: Gabe Lopez, so., Northwestern

138: Lance Cardman, jr., Girard

145: none

152: Logan Pinkerton, sr., Conneaut (Ohio)

160: Sebastian Raucci, sr., Harbor Creek

172: Jason Herd, sr., Conneaut (Ohio)

189: Sam Kightlinger, so., Iroquois

215: Mike Spires, jr., Seneca

285: Daren Christine, sr., Conneaut (Ohio)

Region 4 wrestler of the year: Connor Pierce, sr., Harbor Creek

---

REGION 5

First team

106: Keagan Oler, fr., Cathedral Prep

113: Caleb Anderson, fr., Meadville

120: Cyrus Hurd, fr., Cathedral Prep

126: Jake Van Dee, sr., Cathedral Prep

132: Sam Staab, jr., Cathedral Prep

138: Brighton Anderson, so., Meadville

145: Steffan Lynch, jr., Cathedral Prep

152: Kaemen Smith, sr., Cathedral Prep

160: Caleb Butterfield, jr., McDowell

172: Magnus Lloyd, so., General McLane

189: Griffin Buzzell, sr., Meadville

215: Troy Peterson, jr., McDowell

285: Wilson Spires, jr., General McLane

Second team

106: Teige Berger, fr., General McLane

113: Ethan Snyder, fr., General McLane

120: Logan Sallot, jr., McDowell

126: Mark Dait, jr., Meadville

132: Bobby Blue, so., McDowell

138: Hudson Spires, fr., General McLane

145: Kyle Cousins, jr., General McLane

152: Artis Simmons, jr., McDowell

160: Clay Mallory, so., Cathedral Prep

172: Kelyn Blossey, sr., Cathedral Prep

189: Jessi Stempka, jr., General McLane

215: Russ Wismer, sr., General McLane

285: Jack Sroka, jr., McDowell

Region 5 wrestler of the year: Kaemen Smith, sr., Cathedral Prep

---

Region all-star selection: The region wrestling all-stars are picked by each region's coaches.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you