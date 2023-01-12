It was a story of two halves for the Meadville girls basketball team on Wednesday night.
The Bulldogs couldn't get any shots to fall and trailed 16-13 at halftime. With a scrappy defensive effort, Meadville kept the game close until the the Bulldogs' offense gained momentum. With momentum on their side, the 'Dogs beat Jamestown 40-28 in a non-region tilt at Meadville Area Senior High School's House of Thrills.
"I told the girls, 'A W is a W. It was a scrappy W, but in games in the past it was mental mistakes. The game was taking us over mentally," Meadville head coach Jason Longo said. "Today, the mistakes we made we didn't let overcome us. We overcame them and we grinded through. The girls really came together."
The first half was tough offensively for both teams. Meadville got to the basket often but came away empty handed more times than not. The Bulldogs shots 2/18 from the field in the first eight minutes.
Longo counted on his senior captain, Alex Gallagher, to keep the Lady Bulldogs' heads up.
"I just make sure I talk to each and every one of them one-by-one to see what's going on with them," Gallagher said. "I see if I can help get them out of that rut to get them where we need to be so we are playing at 150 percent every game."
Despite only five points in the first quarter and eight in the second, Gallagher kept Meadville focused defensively and the Bulldogs came out hot in the second half.
"At halftime, I didn't say too much. I wanted the girls to figure it out themselves. They're old enough and they know what to do. We can only tell them, but they have to go out there and do it. They sure came out in the third and fourth quarters fired up and ready to go. I think they proved to themselves that they can overcome adversity."
Out of halftime, Aliviah Ashton made two quick buckets to put Meadville in the lead. Jamestown answered and the lead switched hands several times in the third quarter before Meadville took the lead for good in the mid-third quarter.
Marlaya McCoy recorded six steals and used her quickness to beat the Jamestown defense back to the basket. The sophomore guard finished with a team-high 12 points, eight of which came in the second half.
Gallagher was also busy on defense and tallied three steals. All in all, Meadville forced 21 Jamestown turnovers.
"It's (defense) extremely important," Gallagher said. "It gets hard because not being able to make your shot really gets in your head, but you have to suppress your feelings and overcome it and really just push yourself on defense."
Meadville outscored Jamestown 14-6 in the fourth quarter to maintain a healthy lead and complete the comeback.
Ashton scored 10 points and added two steals. Sydney Burchard scored nine points and added 11 rebounds and four assists. Gallagher also dished four assists.
With the win, Meadville is 4-6 overall and will play its first Region 5 game of the season today at Conneaut Area Senior High School at 7 p.m.
"(Christine) Krankota is a great coach and she has a great program. I have a lot of respect for them out there. It's going to be a battle," Longo said. "We're coming in fired up and I know they're going to be ready to go too. It's going to be a very exciting game."
Jamestown (28)
Cadman 5 3-4 15, Thurber 2 2-2 6, Keener 2 0-1 4, Matters 1 0-0 2, Hart 0 1-2 1.
Totals 10 6-8 28.
Meadville (40)
McCoy 6 0-0 12, Ashton 4 1-2 10, Burchard 4 0-0 9, Gallagher 2 1-2 5, Chambers 2 0-0 4.
Totals 18 2-4 40.
Jamestown;4;12;6;6;—;28
Meadville;5;8;13;14;—;40
3-point goals: Jamestown — Cadman 2; Meadville — Burchard, Ashton.
Records: Jamestown 3-8, 1-3 Region 1; Meadville 4-6, 0-0 Region 5.
