Cambridge Springs coach Nathan Liberty has given the keys to sophomore quarterback Morgan Applebee, and the Spa mentor feels confident he will not have any sleepless nights.
Picking up where he left off last season when he led the Blue Devils to victories in their final two regular-season games and put up 20 points on the scoreboard in their playoff game loss to Reynolds, Applebee had Liberty and assistant coaches licking their chops over his superior skill set in pre-season practice sessions.
“Morgan is looking great,” said Liberty, entering his third season at the helm of the Blue Devils. “He is a hard-working kid who loves to play football. He has great leadership skills and wants the ball in his hands. The kid is special.”
Filling in for the injured Kaiden Boozer last season, the fresh-faced freshman Applebee held his own — and then some — by completing 28 of 63 passes for 430 yards. Getting more comfortable under center, the Applebee-led Devils averaged 29.3 points in their last three games of the season.
Take notice, Region 1 teams: Applebee has game.
Joining Applebee in the backfield will be senior Van Jones, junior Josh Gorton and sophomore Brett Kania. Jones will be the featured back as he showed flashes of greatness last season by rushing for 479 yards on 76 carries.
“I’m excited to see what Van can do this season,” said Liberty.
The Blue Devils’ offensive line will be anchored by senior tackle Ronnie Harrison. Liberty’s words on his stud: “Ronnie is a beast. He has really worked hard during the offseason.”
The Spa’s defensive work last season might have gone under the radar. Excluding the season-opening 37-0 loss to Fairview and 34-20 loss to Reynolds in the District 10 Class A playoffs, the Blue Devils only allowed one other opponent to score more than 20 points (35-21 win over Saegertown) and 68 points in the other five games.
Yes, Liberty is a defensive-minded coach.
“I preach swarming to the ball,” he said. “I want 11 hats on the football. I want our kids to hit … and hit … and hit. I feel we will have another strong defensive unit again this season.”
The Gorton brothers (linebacker Josh and safety Preston) will get most of the opponents’ blocking attention.
The always-optimistic Liberty can’t wait until the season’s opening kickoff against Kennedy Catholic on Saturday: “I feel good about this year’s group. We have a great upperclassmen group, mixed in with a promising lower class. The kids have really worked hard. They are fun to coach.
“I know the players are going to compete every game. If we stay together, I strongly feel we are going to have a great season. We are going to shoot for the playoffs, and hopefully, we will stay injury free.”
Could Cambridge Springs be 2021’s Cochranton in 2022 — the surprising bully in Region 1? Just maybe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.