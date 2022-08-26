It’s no secret: Expectations are high for Meadville’s football team this season, and coach Ray Collins and players are embracing them.
To the max.
“I have been very pleased with how our players and coaches have put behind them all the distractions that come with high expectations, hit the reset button, and got back to the business of getting ready for another competitive schedule,” said nine-year MASH mentor Collins, who led his squad to a 9-4 overall record, 7-0 Region 5 championship and District 10 championship last season.
“The players have been pretty fired up for the season since January. The players also know we must manage the expectations. Just because you had a good season in 2021, that doesn’t mean we will automatically pick up where we left off. Our players and coaches realized that we still had to put in the hard work in the winter and summer to get ourselves ready to accomplish the goals that we have set for this team this season.”
Collins heard it at all the Meadville restaurants he visited during the offseason: “I quickly discovered that it was not just the players and coaches that had high expectations, as I also spoke to a lot of members of this community who followed the team very closely in 2021 and they also expressed their high expectations for the 2022 team.”
How loaded are the 2022 Bulldogs, who enter the season ranked 23rd in the state in Class AAAA by MaxPreps? They return all starters from 2021 except one … but, that one player was basically the heart-and-soul of the dominating ’Dogs – running back/linebacker Griffin Buzzell.
“Losing Griff is a huge loss for our program,” said Collins. “He was our emotional leader and he brought so much energy and enthusiasm to our team, so he will be hard to replace. Griff was that guy that flew around the field on defense creating chaos to opposing offenses and he was that guy that would get those tough yards running the ball. He was someone that we really looked to for leadership and motivation when we really needed to dig down and find a way to win. He has gone to Clarion University, and without a doubt, he is going to develop into a great college football player over the next four to five years.”
Buzzell’s electrifying 2021 backfield sidekicks are back, though — seniors Khalon Simmons and Brady Walker.
The lightning-quick Simmons had a phenomenal 2021 season, rushing for 1,882 yards on 180 carries (10.2 average) and 31 touchdowns. Walker gained 810 yards on 98 hauls and scored 15 touchdowns.
Collins on Simmons: “Khalon has had a good offseason and camp. He has really developed into a dynamic running back. His vision, speed, explosiveness and overall skill set has really improved since last year. He has also become a very physical blocker and has become a tough, hard-nosed runner. He’s a lot of fun to watch so far and I’m excited to see him put those talents on display this season.
“Khalon is also an exceptional defensive back and has worked very hard to improve his coverage skills and his knowledge and understanding of our defense and coverage packages. He is also an outstanding special teams player for us. He returns punts, kickoffs, can handle kicking duties if needed, and holds for field goals and extra points.”
Any college offers yet for Simmons, coach?
“I anticipate that his recruitment is really going to take off once we begin the season and college coaches have the opportunity to come and see him play or watch game film on him.”
Collins on Walker: “I know that going into each game, opposing defenses will put in a lot of practice time and develop defensive schemes with the intentions of holding Khalon in check. They better focus on Brady, too. He can’t be overlooked by opposing defenses. Fortunately for us, Brady emerged into a powerful, hard running fullback in our Wing-T offense last season.
“Brady can hit the hole quick and find the endzone. He is a great leader and he proved that last year when he was shut down after week nine by District 10 due to the transfer rule. He could have just showed up for practice and stood around because he knew his season was over, but he put his gear on and went out every single day and practiced against our starters. He became the guy who made it his mission every week to get our starters ready for our playoff run. His contribution to our success in 2021 was immeasurable. His commitment led him to being named a team captain for 2022.”
Who will replace Buzzell in the backfield? Senior Amarri Lewis and junior Brighton Anderson.
“Both Amarri and Brighton are talented, hard running guys that are going to be great additions to the backfield,” said Collins. “I plan to use both guys on game night as both have proven to be rough, physical blockers and runners. Amarri was our starting fullback through the playoffs last year. He is a very capable and experienced running back.”
Handing the ball off to Simmons & Co. will be senior quarterback Gavin Longstreth again … however, he is getting challenged by rising junior Tate Reichel.
“Gavin put together a solid year for us in 2021 and appears to be the front runner to be the quarterback in 2022,” said Collins. “He has been pushed for the starting job this season though by Tate. I have confidence in both quarterbacks, but Gavin has that year of experience under his belt, and he has been in some big games for us and has been tested, so we have that level of confidence in what he can do for our offense this year.”
There maybe a third quarterback in the mix – junior transfer Nic Williams, who played for Jersey Shore last year … yes, the team that eliminated the Bulldogs in the state playoffs with a 30-6 win.
“Nic is very athletic, fast, and an overall great football player, and who has some prior experience as a quarterback,” said Collins. “He has been competing against Gavin and Tate for the starting quarterback position, but where we discovered Nic could immediately contribute is as a receiver in our offense and cornerback on defense. He is slated to start at cornerback and will see significant playing time on offense as receiver.”
The ”Pancakers” are back – Meadville’s punishing offensive line: Senior center Hunter Graham, senior left guard Rhoan Woodrow, junior right guard Justice Esser, senior right tackle Ruric Douglas, senior left tackle Ian Whistler and senior tight end Jordan Young.
The massive Douglas, 6-foot-5, 280 pounds, has received college offers from PennWest Clarion and PennWest Edinboro.
Other Bulldogs who will play key roles this season: junior split end/safety Ryan Reichel, junior linebacker Ty Tidball, junior fullback/linebacker Tahlir McClure, senior split end/cornerback Andre Jefferson, junior split end Damian Jenkins and senior running back/linebacker Jalen Arnold.
“These guys don’t get mentioned much, but every one of them is very talented,” said Collins. “They can flat out play ball.”
For the ’Dogs to live up to expectations, they must …
“Hit the reset button,” said Collins. “We appreciate what we accomplished last season, but also realize that was last year and now we must get ready to come out and play even harder so that we can accomplish more than we did last season. Our players and coaches must appreciate and embrace all the hard work that awaits us and be willing to make the sacrifices and put in the long hours of practice to reach our potential. Along the way, we must be fortunate enough to stay healthy. Although we have some depth this season, we want to make sure that we avoid the injury bug.”
Get the popcorn ready, Bulldog fans.
