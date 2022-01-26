SAEGERTOWN — In its inaugural season, the Crawford County girls wrestling team has been achieving a lot of firsts. On Tuesday night, two more firsts were crossed off the list.
Not only did Crawford County compete in its first-ever dual meet, it also received its first dual meet win after defeating Canon McMillan 48-27 at Saegertown High School.
“Us as coaches, we thought the deficit would’ve been a little bit bigger, but Canon Mac came to wrestle” said Crawford County head coach Kane Patron. “They travel pretty well. There’s not a lot of teams that travel like them. They wrestled tough. Our girls, they had some big moves and some big moments and that’s what we coach.”
Crawford County got 12 points right off the bat after Cameron Boozer (100) and Emma Spencer (106) earned forfeits.
After the two forfeits, the first match of the night got underway at 112 with Jenna Kophazy of Crawford County pinning Madi Mansmann 4-0 to give her team another six points. Next, Kasey Kophazy pinned Erin Delong at 118 to make it 24-0 Crawford County.
Canon McMillian earned its first six points of the night when Leilani Ramos won in a forfeit at 124. Crawford County got right back on track after Kylie Stafford pinned Nadia Magee at 130 to make it 30-6.
After a few more bouts, the highlight of the night came with Elora Dillinger at 155. After being down to Dynisty Williams, Dillinger came back in the match and pinned Williams to win 13-9. After Dillinger’s pin, the crowd erupted into cheers as Crawford County went up 42-15.
Being a sophomore at Saegertown, Dillinger said that she fed off the energy the home crowd gave to her.
“It was very nerve-wracking, but I’m glad to have the opportunity,” Dillinger said. “It’s very fun to have the spotlight on you, instead of just sitting on the sidelines.”
Patron agreed with Dillinger’s sentiments and acknowledged that his team wanted its first dual meet to take place at Saegertown due to its atmosphere. As an assistant coach for the Saegertown boys’ program, Patron knows how energetic Saegertown’s gym gets during a wrestling meet.
“It’s awesome,” Patron said. “It’s what the Saegertown atmosphere is. There’s nothing better than the Saegertown spotlight.”
Crawford County will be back in action at the West PA Regional on February 12-13 at Indiana High School.