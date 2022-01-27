Over the past few years, Crawford County has seen many notable high school boys wrestlers. Now, the girls can finally have a stake in that claim.
With the creation of the Crawford Wrestling Club this year, high school girls in the area can now showcase their passion and talent for the sport. Currently, girls wrestling isn’t sponsored by the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, but the team has been sponsored by the PENNCREST School District since its inception last May.
After its creation, Crawford Wrestling Club tapped Kane Patron to be its head coach. Along with being the first head coach in the team’s history, Patron also serves as an assistant coach for the Saegertown boys wrestling program.
“I’ve always been an advocate of girls wrestling,” Patron said. “Whenever I got a chance to grow it on this side of the state and to be the front runner for it, I couldn’t pass it up.”
According to assistant coach Andy Dylon, only two girls had prior wrestling experience before the team started to hold practices. The team practices four days a week at Cambridge Springs Junior/Senior High School.
“Whenever they first come in, we start off on a novice level,” Patron said. “We teach them basic takedowns, basic turns now we’re to the point where we’re practicing like a college team. I wouldn’t want it any other way.”
Elora Dillinger, who’s a sophomore at Saegertown, was one of the many wrestlers who didn’t have any experience before the season started.
Dillinger decided to join the team because her friend Kacie Mook, who’s also a sophomore at Saegertown, wanted them to wrestle together.
“She was very influential,” Dillinger said. “I wouldn’t have gone to wrestling practice without her.”
Dillinger said Patron’s coaching style is effective because he provides a fun atmosphere while making sure his wrestlers are learning.
“It’s really fun,” Dillinger said. “He’s a great coach. He has the jokes, so do I, I guess. He’s very knowledgable too, so it’s fun.”
Before defeating Canon McMillian 48-27 in its first-ever dual meet on Tuesday, Crawford County saw plenty of success in its prior tournaments.
In its first-ever event, Crawford County won the team competition during the Thanksgiving Classic at the Monroeville Convention Center on November 27-28. The team also saw six girls place in the top four in their respective weight classes.
Crawford County then won another team title at the Clarion Interstate Tournament on December 12. As a team, Crawford County received 85 points while beating second-place Seneca by 50 points.
The team followed that up with a second-place finish at the Queen of the Mountain Tournament at Central High School on December 18-19. Three wrestlers won their individual competitions: Mook, Daylee Wilson and Jenna Kophazy. Emma Spencer and Sky Kophazy each earned second-place finishes. Dillinger, Kylie Stafford and Olivia Kinder finished in third while Kasey Kophazy had a fourth-place finish.
Crawford County then competed at the Mid-Winter Mayhem at Indiana University of Pennsylvania on January 8. Crawford County won another team competition after besting 18 other teams. Both Stafford and Sierra Chiesa won their individual competitions. Stafford, who’s a sophomore at Saegertown, was down 8-1 in the final, but threw her opponent to her back to earn a pin.
Kinder finished in third while Dillinger and Kasey Kophazy earned fourth-place finishes at the Mid-Winter Mayhem.
As Patron continues his first season as the program’s coach, he has noticed some differences in coaching girls versus coaching boys.
“They keep me on my toes, that’s for sure,” Patron said. “I mean boys, they like a set schedule and they like everything to be the same. My girls man, they keep me on my toes. It’s something different everyday.”
Dylon would like to see the sport grow to the point where it’s sponsored by the PIAA and each high school in the area has a girls wrestling program.
Dylon believes that having a program like Crawford County is a step in the right direction.
“What it says about girls wrestling is that we’re here,” Dylon said. “We want to compete and we are gonna compete.”