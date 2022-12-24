The Crawford Christian Academy girls basketball team won two games this week.
On Thursday, the Chargers beat Pittsburgh Christian 47-37. Gracie Oakes paced the team with 21 points while Abryanna Epps scored 13.
Crawford Christian opened with a big 18-point first quarter but cooled in the second quarter and led 23-18 at halftime. The Chargers held Pittsburgh Christian to five points in the fourth quarter to hang on for the win.
The Chargers are 4-2 this season.
On Monday, Crawford Christian beat Bethel Erie 50-34. Oakes scored 20 points to lead the way. Bailey Dillaman scored 10 and Epps added eight points.
"Abryanna Epps had an amazing game dominating both offensive and defensive rebounds,” head coach Jim Oakes said.
Crawford Christian Academy will play again on Thursday in the Commodore Perry holiday tournament.
Pittsburgh Christian (37)
Dannah 8 2-6 18, Reagan 4 0-1 8, Ellie 3 0-0 7, Mary 1 0-0 2, Julie 1 0-0 2.
Totals 17 2-7 37.
Crawford Christian (47)
G. Oakes 10 1-2 21, Epps 5 3-5 13, Frantz 3 0-0 6, Dillaman 2 1-6 5, A. Zurcher 1 0-0 2.
Totals 21 5-13 47.
Pittsburgh Christian;7;11;14;5;—;37
Crawford Christian;18;5;13;11—;47
3-point goals: Pittsburgh Christian — Ellie.
Record: Crawford Christian — 4-2
Crawford Christian (50)
G. Oakes 10 0-0 20, Dillaman 4 2-6 10, Epps 4 0-0 8, Held 3 0-0 6, A. Oakes 2 0-0 4, Berlin 1 0-0 2.
Totals 24 2-6 50.
Bethel Erie (34)
Ashley 11 3-8 26, Emily 1 2-2 4, Rhyanna 2 0-0 4, Lyla 0 0-2 0.
Totals 14 5-10 34.
Crawford Christian;13;13;8;16;—;50
Cochranton;9;17;8;6;—;40
3-point goals: Bethel — Ashley.
