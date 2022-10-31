XENIA, Ohio — The Crawford Christian Academy Chargers lost in the National Christian School Athletic tournament on Friday to end its season 15-6.
The Chargers beat Assumption Academy on Wednesday before losing to eventual runner-up Christian Community on Thursday. On Friday, the Chargers played Assumption Academy again, this time in the losers bracket.
CCA lost Friday’s contest 2-0.
“It was a tough end to the season, but my players played hard and represented the school with class and courage. The competition was tough. Those kinds of games are good for our program,” Crawford Christian head coach Steven Mattocks said. “They help us to see what we need to improve on for next season. They also expose our players to a higher level of the game.
Seniors Ben Wise, Daniel Tyson, Kodi Flint and Coehyn Maynard played their last games for CCA.
Wise and Ethan Mattocks made the All-tournament team.
“My assistant coach Ben Hart and I are very proud of this group of players. They worked very hard, put aside personal preferences and pulled together to achieve a great season,” Mattocks said. “They are a testimony to what a team can accomplish when they work hard together in the same direction.”
