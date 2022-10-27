XENIA, Ohio — The Crawford Christian Academy soccer team beat Assumption Academy 1-0 in overtime on Wednesday in the first round of the National Christian School Athletic Association tournament.
Senior Ben Wise scored the game's only goal with two minutes left in sudden death overtime to give the Chargers the win.
Kodi Flint and Dan Tyson combined for the shutout in goal.
Crawford Christian will play Christian Community today in the second round of the tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.