The Crawford Christian Academy volleyball team graduated nearly its entire starting lineup, but first-year head coach Kristin Held is up for the challenge.
Held was away from the sport for several years, but played under legendary Maplewood head coach Sheila Bancroft. Held coached the junior varsity team at CCA last season to get reacclimatized to volleyball.
“Clearly, I was coached by one of the very best and I remembered some of my time there, but there were a lot of gaps that needed filled,” Held said. “Sheila has been great with assisting me with questions I had and drills to better the team. Another great resource that came on board is my assistant coach, Amber Steiger. She played as a libero under Sheila and graduated just two years ago.
“She has been such an enormous blessing to the team, the girls and to myself. She is a wealth of knowledge, loves the game and truly loves the girls.”
Last year’s CCA team finished the season with a 9-6 record. Graduated from that squad is Charity Flint, Sophia Pugliese, Cheyanne Kinder, Sierra Keyser and Georgia Curtis.
“We are basically trying to fill each spot with new players,” Held said.
The lone returner that saw varsity time a season ago was middle hitter Maddie Henry. Held will look to sophomores Abryanna Epps and Natalie Held to step up at outside hitter while Taylor Frantz and Olivia Numer will see lots of time at middle hitter.
“Right now, we are really working to get our setters acclimated to the offense and see who works best together. We have freshman Abigail Numer in one of those setting positions. She is very versatile at the net and we are looking for her to really step up to take command of the offense at the net,” Held said. “Other setters vying for time at the varsity level are sophomores Alydia Zurcher and Emma Walton. They both bring different contributions to the team so we are just seeing what works best for the team at this point.”
Held is excited about the progress of libero Julia O’Day, who should take command of the back row this season. Seniors Emily Houston and Laurel Steudler will round out the line up and help at the net and in the back row.
Coming off of a preseason tournament last weekend, Held got to see her team in action.
“I would love it if we could see the areas of our game that we most struggled improve as we move through our regular season schedule. Overall, we have a very young team that seems to lack confidence in not only themselves individually at times but in each other when it comes to taking the volleyball.” Held said. “I would love to see them improve in the area of communication with one another on the floor which hopefully will lead to much better team play. We have not had to question the effort of our girls one bit as we have gotten our season underway.
“Additionally, I would love to see this team really give all of the glory to God in everything that they do.”
