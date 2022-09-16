Crawford Christian Academy, formerly known as Calvary Baptist, officially joined the PIAA effective July 1.
The PIAA approved the academy’s request at Wednesday’s Board of Directors meeting, Peter Iacino, the District 10 Chairman, confirmed via email.
Crawford Christian Academy has no plans to add varsity sports to the PIAA.
“We have no intention of moving our current sports into the PIAA,” Crawford Christian Academy Athletic Director Steven Mattocks said. “We have a healthy balance of expectation and competition within our existing parochial league that serves our student-athletes well.”
The decision to join the PIAA was to allow several junior high football players to compete at Meadville Area Senior High School in a co-op agreement.
“As our enrollment grows we’re looking at ways to expand opportunities for students,” Mattocks said. “In order to pursue sports co-op partnerships with our neighboring schools, we have to be a PIAA member school to do that.
“As we join the PIAA for the purpose of co-ops, we are being careful to protect our current programs. If somehow our existing teams are negatively affected by this transition we would adjust accordingly.”
