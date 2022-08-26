The Crawford Christian Academy soccer team has had sustained success for several years now. Last year’s senior class graduated with a career record of 53-20-1.
“We hope to continue to play the type of soccer our previous teams have played — a skillful, ball-control oriented style of play with lots of passion and commitment,” head coach Steven Mattocks said. “The previous squads set a high standard and the core of this year’s edition is eager to continue playing to that standard.”
A senior this season Mattocks believes will have a big role is Ben Wise. Wise has been a starter since his freshman year at CCA.
“He is an extremely hard worker who has constantly worked to improve his skills. He led the team in goals last season and will provide much of our offensive firepower. Another is senior Daniel Tyson. Because of needs on the team, Dan has been used in various positions on the field. He has played goalkeeper, midfield and forward for us in the past,” Mattocks said. “This year we mainly hope to use him up front. He, too, works hard and has a coachable spirit.”
Coach also expects sophomore Ethan Mattocks to continue strong play as a central defender and occasional attacker. Other returning players with experience are Lance Flint, Robby Gordon, Cole Keyser and Gracie Oakes.
A sophomore with limited experience expected to step up is Hannah Mattocks. She came off the bench for the majority of her freshman season and is set to start at midfielder.
“She showed excellent ball skills, fine passing and tenacity. She dedicated much of her summer to preparing for the season,” Mattocks said. “Another sophomore, Tyler Hart, will be moving into a central defender spot in front of Ethan Mattocks. His skills have improved, and he played well in a recent pre-season tournament.”
Crawford Christian Academy has a good mix of returning starters and youthful experience to make another run at a national tournament at the end of the season.
“We have a solid foundation of 8-9 players from last season,” Mattocks said. “Those players will have to lead the way and help the newcomers adapt to the high school level. We also want them to incorporate the incoming players into our team culture based on commitment, character, class and courage.”
One issue the team will deal with is a lack of depth. The team has 15 varsity-age players on the roster but several players are playing soccer first time. If the Chargers don’t stay healthy, a first-year player will need to grow up fast.
“This group of student athletes is a joy to coach,” Mattocks said. “My assistants and I are excited to see how they grow and they come together as a squad.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.