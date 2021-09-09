Cambridge Springs’ football game against Northwestern on Friday has been canceled.
Cambridge Springs Principal Kylene Koper said in a letter posted on the school’s Facebook page that all football “coaching staff and players” who attended practice on Monday were identified as a close contact to a positive COVID-19 case. Because of the close contact, the home-opener is canceled.
“We will notify you if we are able to reschedule,” the letter said.
Cambridge Springs is 1-1 overall and 1-0 in Region 2.
The cancellation leaves PENNCREST School District without a football game this weekend.
On Tuesday, Maplewood canceled its game against Saegertown because of a close contact to a positive COVID-19 case.
The district reported Wednesday that there have been four positive student tests this week at Maplewood Junior/Senior High School and one at Cambridge Springs Junior/Senior High School.
Saegertown (0-1 overall and 0-1 in Region 2) canceled its game in Week 2 against Iroquois. Maplewood is 1-1, 1-1.