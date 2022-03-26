When Daylee Watson was just six years old, she knew she wanted to take up wrestling after her school passed out flyers to join the Meadville Wrestling Club. After successfully convincing her mom to let her join the club, Watson started her journey as a wrestler.
Eight years later, Watson is a state champion after winning the girls 110-pound bracket at the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling junior high state championship earlier this month in Johnstown.
“It’s a goal that I have been chasing since I was six years old and after placing second for a couple of years in a row, it felt relieving to win a state title because it was pure happiness pretty much,” Watson said.
The Conneaut Valley Middle School wrestler finished 4-0 in the tournament and won the championship match against Trinity Moore of Connellsville in an 11-2 major decision.
Despite going undefeated, Watson believes she struggled at first and then performed better as the tournament progressed.
“I want to say my quarterfinals match was definitely my hardest match,” Watson said. “I had a few mistakes overall, but I think my semifinals and finals matches were probably the best I had wrestled ever, so I think I wrestled pretty good.”
Even though she’s been in the state tournament before, Watson had a particularly positive experience at this year’s competition.
“I really liked the environment of it this year,” Watson said. “The place where they held it, they did a wonderful job with not only being on time the whole time, running on time and schedule, but also all the people there. Everybody was really supportive and it was a good environment to begin with.”
Watson is currently in eighth grade and plans to keep wrestling in the future.
“Ever since I was little, I’ve wrestled, but it’s just a really good way for me to concentrate any of my feelings somewhere else and whenever you’re good at something where you like what you do, it’s automatically just gonna be more fun and better, so I really like that about wrestling,” Watson said. “Being on a team in the community that surrounds wrestling, that is the absolute best thing because everybody wants to see you succeed and nobody wants you to fail and it’s just a really good feeling.”