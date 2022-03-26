Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.