ERIE — Conneaut senior Rylee Jones scored her 100th career goal during the girls lacrosse team’s 14-8 loss against McDowell in the season opener.
The Lady Eagles trailed 6-3 at halftime and were outscored 8-5 in the second half against the Class 3A McDowell squad.
Jones led the Lady Eagles with three goals in the game.
Jacqueline Detelich and Sydney Phillips each scored two goals. Jocelyn Denihan added one goal of her own.
Conneaut is 0-1 on the season. The Lady Eagles will travel to Pittsburgh on Monday to play Seton LaSalle on Monday.