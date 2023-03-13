CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP — The Conneaut girls basketball team lost to North Catholic 70-44 in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs on Saturday.
It marked the end of what was a historic season for the Eagles. Conneaut earned its first playoff win in program history when they beat Franklin in the District 10 playoffs. Saturday at North Catholic High School was Conneaut's first appearance in the state tournament.
"The coaching staff is beyond proud of this group. After the growth experienced over the last couple of seasons, they challenged themselves to achieve even more this season, which they obviously did," Conneaut head coach Christine Krankota said. "This team isn't ever satisfied and they take personally the condition of the culture and pushing the expectations of the program to new heights."
As District 10's No. 4 seed, Conneaut drew a tough matchup with the WPIAL champion North Catholic. The Trojanettes outscored Conneaut 23-7 in the first quarter and led 51-20 at halftime.
"North Catholic boasts a deep, balanced roster full of versatile players. They can all contribute offensively and they aren't concerned with who gets the scoring opportunities," Krankota said. "They are patient and efficient on the offense end and will exploit miscues their opponents make defensively. They are a serious state title contender for a reason."
Conneaut was led by sophomore Lainie Harrington with 11 points. It was the final career game for seniors Eliza Harrington and Jacqui Detelich.
"Their leadership, work ethic, and example setting have all played integral roles in reshaping this program. We were not ready to see the season come to an end, but the end does not take away from the successes and memories that piled up over the last four months," Krankota said. "We have several girls returning next season who gained a lot of invaluable playoff experience this year; we know those girls are going to come back more focused and motivated than ever."
Conneaut ended its season at 15-10. The youth-laden Eagles featured two seniors and one junior this year.
Conneaut (44)
L. Harrington 4 2-3 11, Ca. Perrye 4 0-0 9, Co. Perrye 3 2-6 8, E. Harrington 2 0-0 5, Detelich 1 2-2 5, Poff 2 0-0 4, Brady 1 0-0 2.
Totals 17 6-11 44.
North Catholic (70)
Lewandowski 7 6-9 22, Rocco 8 0-0 21, Waskiewicz 7 1-2 15, Walker 1 1-2 3, Tavella 1 0-0 2, Drevna 1 0-0 2, Luff 0 2-2 2, Shoemaker 1 0-0 2, Pawlowicz 0 1-2 1.
Totals 26 11-17 70.
Conneaut;7;13;11;13;44
North Catholic;23;28;14;5;70
3-point goals: Conneaut — L. Harrington, E. Harrington, Ca. Perrye, Detelich; North Catholic — Rocco 5, Lewandowski 2.
