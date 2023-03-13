HERSHEY — It was an eventful weekend for Conneaut’s Collin Hearn and Hunter Gould at Hershey’s Giant Center.
Hearn and Gould returned from the three-day PIAA state wrestling tournament boasting some hardware. Hearn finished fourth at 160 pounds while Gould placed fifth at 127.
Hearn, a senior and Seton Hill commit, put an exclamation point on his high school wrestling career. He wrestled his way into the semifinals, where he lost to eventual state champion Grant MacKay. He responded with a 3-2 win in the consolation bracket to get into the third-place bout. There, Deegan Ross beat Hearn 8-0.
“I do think it’s a special finish for him. He certainly earned it,” Conneaut head coach Kevin Welsh said. “He didn’t finish as high as he hoped, but he still has a lot to be proud of. It was a good affirmation for him that he’s ready to wrestle in college and I know he’s excited for it.”
Hearn finished his senior season 37-7. He finished his career 113-29 and was a section champion, a district champion, a two-time runner-up at regionals and a medalist at the state tournament.
Gould added another state medal to his list of accomplishments. The junior finished sixth at last year’s state tournament. This year, he wrestled his way into the semifinals where he lost an 8-3 decision to Chris Vargo, the eventual state runner-up.
The Conneaut Eagle lost a consolation bout and entered the fifth-place match against fellow District 10 wrestler Cyrus Hurd of North East. Hurd beat Gould at the northwest regional earlier this month, but Gould bested Hurd in a 4-0 decision on Saturday.
“He avenged a loss from the region tournament, so I am sure this fifth place felt even better than last years sixth place,” Welsh said. “He also had his sights set on the finals and he was so close, but I think that will leave him driven and hungry for next season.”
Gould finished his year 39-5 and is 97-14 through three seasons with two state medals and three state tournament appearances.
“Overall, I think we had a great season. I also think we had a good, young dual meet team,” Welsh said. “We should have some good leadership heading into next year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.