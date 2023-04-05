Conneaut junior Hunter Gould was named the Region 2 Wrestler of the Year in the District 10 All-Region teams that were released on Tuesday.
Gould finished the season 39-5 and placed fifth at the state tournament in the 127-pound bracket. Gould was joined on the all-region first team by Collin Hearn. Hearn placed fourth at states at 160 pounds and was 37-7 this season.
Other local wrestlers on the Region 2 First-Team were Cambridge Springs' Brody Beck (133), Preston Gorton (139) and Gunnar Gage (145). On the second-team from Cambridge was Rowan Feikles (107), James Sherman (160) and Tyler Shepard (189).
Saegertown had one wrestler on the Region 2 First-Team — Carter Beck (114). Representing the Panthers on the second-team was Travis Huya (121), Porter Brooks (215) and Logan Corner (285).
Maplewood had three wrestlers on the Region 2 Second-Team — Chase Blake (127), Michael Wickstrom (133) and Andrew Proper (145.
In Region 5, Meadville had seven wrestlers on the second-team — Ben Fuller (107), Alex Kinder (133), Ryder Say (145), Brighton Anderson (152), Ty Tidball (172), Rhoan Woodrow (215) and Ian Whistler (285).
REGION 1 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
107 pounds: Angelo Lomonte, so., Reynolds
114: Waylon Waite, fr., Reynolds
121: Hudson Hohman, fr., Grove City
127: A.J. Rueberger, jr., Sharpsville
133: Chase Bell, jr., Reynolds
139: Rudy Gentile, fr., Greenville
145: Cody Hamilton, so., Grove City
152: Caullin Summers, jr., Sharpsville
160: Hunter Hohman, jr., Grove City
172: Jalen Wagner, sr., Reynolds
189: Brayden McCloskey, sr., Reynolds
215: Braiden Reich, sr., Slippery Rock
285: Mike Mazurek, sr., Sharon
SECOND TEAM
107 pounds: Hudson Wolbert, fr., Grove City
114: Gavin Cannon, fr., Sharpsville
121: Ethan Springer, fr., Sharpsville
127: (tie) Will Schell, jr., Grove City and Carter Wise, jr., Mercer
133: Jon Bissell, so., Sharpsville
139: Zac Tuberville, fr., Slippery Rock
145: Tino Gentile, sr., Reynolds
152: Christian Hacker, sr., Sharon
160: Vito Gentile, so., Reynolds
172: Josh Divens, jr., Sharpsville
189: (tie) Teague Calvin, so., Greenville and Klint Shamblin, so., Slippery Rock
215: Max Hernandez, so., Sharpsville
285: Brian White, so., Sharpsville
Region 1 co-wrestlers of the year: (tie) Hunter Hohman, jr., Grove City and Mike Mazurek, sr., Sharon
---
REGION 2 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
107 pounds: Cole Geibel, so., Commodore Perry
114: Carter Beck, so., Saegertown
121: Leyton Zacherl, so., Commodore Perry
127: Hunter Gould, jr., Conneaut
133: Brody Beck, jr., Cambridge Springs
139: (tie) Preston Gorton, jr., Cambridge Springs and Wyatt Lazzar, jr., Commodore Perry
145: Gunnar Gage, sr., Cambridge Springs
152: Mitchell Tingley, jr., Commodore Perry
160: Collin Hearn, sr., Conneaut
172: Danick Hinkson, jr., Commodore Perry
189: Aiden Osborne, jr., Commodore Perry
215: Hunter Yeager, sr., Commodore Perry
285: Garet Guthrie, so., Commodore Perry
SECOND TEAM
107 pounds: Rowan Feikles, fr., Cambridge Springs
114: Cael Dailey, jr., Franklin
121: Travis Huya, so., Saegertown
127: Chase Blake, jr., Maplewood
133: Michael Wickstrom, jr., Maplewood
139: none
145: Andrew Proper, so., Maplewood
152: Drew Kockler, so., Franklin
160: James Sherman, jr., Cambridge Springs
172: Jonah Heckathorne, sr., Franklin
189: Tyler Shepard, so., Cambridge Springs
215: Porter Brooks, jr., Saegertown
285: Logan Corner, so., Saegertown
Region 2 wrestler of the year: Hunter Gould, jr., Conneaut
---
REGION 3 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
107 pounds: Adika Fiscus, so., Warren
114: Griffin Williams, so., Eisenhower
121: Logan Hodak, jr., Corry
127: Ian Mancusco, sr., Youngsville
133: Will Allen, so., Corry
139: Nate Stearns, jr., Titusville
145: (tie) Gavin Donaldson, jr., Titusville and Cody Proper, so., Corry
152: Trey Proper, sr., Corry
160: Tucker Lindell, jr., Eisenhower
172: Brock Covell, sr., Titusville
189: Ethyn Allen, sr., Corry
215: Kael Albers, so., Corry
285: Owen Nickerson, fr., Corry
SECOND TEAM
107 pounds: Van Ward, fr., Union City
114: Ryan Fitzsimmons, jr., Warren
121: James Johnson, Youngsville
127: Isaiah Bayle, so., Corry
133: Trenton Rodgers, jr., Titusville
139: Logan McDonald, sr., Youngsville
145: none
152: Landen Wolfkiel, jr., Titusville
160: Mason Savitz, so., Corry
172: (tie) Zac Beckwith, sr., Union City and Evan Swanson, sr., Warren
189: Ryan Miller, sr., Seneca
215: Brok English, sr., Eisenhower
285: Michael Vanatta, sr., Eisenhower
Region 3 wrestler of the year: Brock Covell, sr., Titusville
---
REGION 4 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
107 pounds: Sierra Chiesa, so., Northwestern
114: Micah Rodriguez, so., Northwestern
121: Jake Bennett, jr., Fort LeBoeuf
127: Cyrus Hurd, so., North East
133: JoJo Przybycien, jr., Fort LeBoeuf
139: Blake Glass, fr., Fort LeBoeuf
145: Hudson Spires, so., General McLane
152: (tie) Story Buchanan, jr., Girard and Steffan Lynch, sr., North East
160: Chance Kimmy, jr., General McLane
172: Conner McChesney, jr., Fort LeBoeuf
189: Magnus Lloyd, jr., General McLane
215: Danny Church, sr., Fort LeBoeuf
285: Wilson Spires, sr., General McLane
SECOND TEAM
107 pounds: Hunter Chew, fr., Harbor Creek
114: Rocky Kowle, fr., North East
121: Sebastian Chiesa, sr., Northwestern
127: Noah Cuic, so., Fort LeBoeuf
133: Konnor Kimmy, so., North East
139: Derek Dube, fr., General McLane
145: Jackson Bowers, jr., Fort LeBoeuf
152: Kyle Cousins, sr., General McLane
160: Dominic Stearns, jr., Fort LeBoeuf
172: Jessi Stempka, sr., General McLane
189: Ryan Welka, jr., Fort LeBoeuf
215: Abe Keep, sr., Girard
285: Zach Baldwin, sr., Girard
Region 4 wrestler of the year: Danny Church, sr., Fort LeBoeuf
---
REGION 5 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
107 pounds: Brody Bishop, fr., Hickory
114: Logan Sallot, sr., McDowell
121: Keagan Oler, so., Cathedral Prep
127: Sam Staab, sr., Cathedral Prep
133: Javarie Blue, so., McDowell
139: Connor Saylor, sr., Hickory
145: Lucas Kurelowech, so., McDowell
152: Artis Simmons, sr., McDowell
160: Caleb Butterfield, sr., McDowell
172: Owen Shetler, sr., Cathedral Prep
189: Ty Holland, sr., Hickory
215: Troy Peterson, sr., McDowell
285: Jack Sroka, sr., McDowell
SECOND TEAM
107 pounds: Ben Fuller, so., Meadville
114: Amir Johnson, so., Cathedral Prep
121: Dylan O'Brien, so., Hickory
127: Mike Reardon, so., Hickory
133: Alex Kinder, sr., Meadville
139: Brandon Byrd, so., Cathedral Prep
145: Ryder Say, fr., Meadville
152: Brighton Anderson, jr., Meadville
160: Jaden Crockett, so., Cathedral Prep
172: Ty Tidball, jr., Meadville
189: Isaiah Harrick, sr., Cathedral Prep
215: Rhoan Woodrow, sr., Meadville
285: Ian Whistler, sr., Meadville
Region 5 wrestler of the year: Logan Sallot, sr., McDowell
---
Region all-star selections: The all-region teams and region wrestlers of the year were voted on by the coaches.
