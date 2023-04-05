Hunter Gould

Conneaut junior Hunter Gould wrestles in a match earlier this year. Gould was named Region 2 Wrestler of the Year.

Conneaut junior Hunter Gould was named the Region 2 Wrestler of the Year in the District 10 All-Region teams that were released on Tuesday.

Gould finished the season 39-5 and placed fifth at the state tournament in the 127-pound bracket. Gould was joined on the all-region first team by Collin Hearn. Hearn placed fourth at states at 160 pounds and was 37-7 this season.

Other local wrestlers on the Region 2 First-Team were Cambridge Springs' Brody Beck (133), Preston Gorton (139) and Gunnar Gage (145). On the second-team from Cambridge was Rowan Feikles (107), James Sherman (160) and  Tyler Shepard (189).

Saegertown had one wrestler on the Region 2 First-Team — Carter Beck (114). Representing the Panthers on the second-team was Travis Huya (121), Porter Brooks (215) and Logan Corner (285).

Maplewood had three wrestlers on the Region 2 Second-Team — Chase Blake (127), Michael Wickstrom (133) and Andrew Proper (145.

In Region 5, Meadville had seven wrestlers on the second-team — Ben Fuller (107), Alex Kinder (133), Ryder Say (145), Brighton Anderson (152), Ty Tidball (172), Rhoan Woodrow (215) and Ian Whistler (285).

REGION 1 ALL-STARS

FIRST TEAM

107 pounds: Angelo Lomonte, so., Reynolds

114: Waylon Waite, fr., Reynolds

121: Hudson Hohman, fr., Grove City

127: A.J. Rueberger, jr., Sharpsville

133: Chase Bell, jr., Reynolds

139: Rudy Gentile, fr., Greenville

145: Cody Hamilton, so., Grove City

152: Caullin Summers, jr., Sharpsville

160: Hunter Hohman, jr., Grove City

172: Jalen Wagner, sr., Reynolds

189: Brayden McCloskey, sr., Reynolds

215: Braiden Reich, sr., Slippery Rock

285: Mike Mazurek, sr., Sharon

SECOND TEAM

107 pounds: Hudson Wolbert, fr., Grove City

114: Gavin Cannon, fr., Sharpsville

121: Ethan Springer, fr., Sharpsville

127: (tie) Will Schell, jr., Grove City and Carter Wise, jr., Mercer

133: Jon Bissell, so., Sharpsville

139: Zac Tuberville, fr., Slippery Rock

145: Tino Gentile, sr., Reynolds

152: Christian Hacker, sr., Sharon

160: Vito Gentile, so., Reynolds

172: Josh Divens, jr., Sharpsville

189: (tie) Teague Calvin, so., Greenville and Klint Shamblin, so., Slippery Rock

215: Max Hernandez, so., Sharpsville

285: Brian White, so., Sharpsville

Region 1 co-wrestlers of the year: (tie) Hunter Hohman, jr., Grove City and Mike Mazurek, sr., Sharon

---

REGION 2 ALL-STARS

FIRST TEAM

107 pounds: Cole Geibel, so., Commodore Perry

114: Carter Beck, so., Saegertown

121: Leyton Zacherl, so., Commodore Perry

127: Hunter Gould, jr., Conneaut

133: Brody Beck, jr., Cambridge Springs

139: (tie) Preston Gorton, jr., Cambridge Springs and Wyatt Lazzar, jr., Commodore Perry

145: Gunnar Gage, sr., Cambridge Springs

152: Mitchell Tingley, jr., Commodore Perry

160: Collin Hearn, sr., Conneaut

172: Danick Hinkson, jr., Commodore Perry

189: Aiden Osborne, jr., Commodore Perry

215: Hunter Yeager, sr., Commodore Perry

285: Garet Guthrie, so., Commodore Perry

SECOND TEAM

107 pounds: Rowan Feikles, fr., Cambridge Springs

114: Cael Dailey, jr., Franklin

121: Travis Huya, so., Saegertown

127: Chase Blake, jr., Maplewood

133: Michael Wickstrom, jr., Maplewood

139: none

145: Andrew Proper, so., Maplewood

152: Drew Kockler, so., Franklin

160: James Sherman, jr., Cambridge Springs

172: Jonah Heckathorne, sr., Franklin

189: Tyler Shepard, so., Cambridge Springs

215: Porter Brooks, jr., Saegertown

285: Logan Corner, so., Saegertown

Region 2 wrestler of the year: Hunter Gould, jr., Conneaut

---

REGION 3 ALL-STARS

FIRST TEAM

107 pounds: Adika Fiscus, so., Warren

114: Griffin Williams, so., Eisenhower

121: Logan Hodak, jr., Corry

127: Ian Mancusco, sr., Youngsville

133: Will Allen, so., Corry

139: Nate Stearns, jr., Titusville

145: (tie) Gavin Donaldson, jr., Titusville and Cody Proper, so., Corry

152: Trey Proper, sr., Corry

160: Tucker Lindell, jr., Eisenhower

172: Brock Covell, sr., Titusville

189: Ethyn Allen, sr., Corry

215: Kael Albers, so., Corry

285: Owen Nickerson, fr., Corry

SECOND TEAM

107 pounds: Van Ward, fr., Union City

114: Ryan Fitzsimmons, jr., Warren

121: James Johnson, Youngsville

127: Isaiah Bayle, so., Corry

133: Trenton Rodgers, jr., Titusville

139: Logan McDonald, sr., Youngsville

145: none

152: Landen Wolfkiel, jr., Titusville

160: Mason Savitz, so., Corry

172: (tie) Zac Beckwith, sr., Union City and Evan Swanson, sr., Warren

189: Ryan Miller, sr., Seneca

215: Brok English, sr., Eisenhower

285: Michael Vanatta, sr., Eisenhower

Region 3 wrestler of the year: Brock Covell, sr., Titusville

---

REGION 4 ALL-STARS

FIRST TEAM

107 pounds: Sierra Chiesa, so., Northwestern

114: Micah Rodriguez, so., Northwestern

121: Jake Bennett, jr., Fort LeBoeuf

127: Cyrus Hurd, so., North East

133: JoJo Przybycien, jr., Fort LeBoeuf

139: Blake Glass, fr., Fort LeBoeuf

145: Hudson Spires, so., General McLane

152: (tie) Story Buchanan, jr., Girard and Steffan Lynch, sr., North East

160: Chance Kimmy, jr., General McLane

172: Conner McChesney, jr., Fort LeBoeuf

189: Magnus Lloyd, jr., General McLane

215: Danny Church, sr., Fort LeBoeuf

285: Wilson Spires, sr., General McLane

SECOND TEAM

107 pounds: Hunter Chew, fr., Harbor Creek

114: Rocky Kowle, fr., North East

121: Sebastian Chiesa, sr., Northwestern

127: Noah Cuic, so., Fort LeBoeuf

133: Konnor Kimmy, so., North East

139: Derek Dube, fr., General McLane

145: Jackson Bowers, jr., Fort LeBoeuf

152: Kyle Cousins, sr., General McLane

160: Dominic Stearns, jr., Fort LeBoeuf

172: Jessi Stempka, sr., General McLane

189: Ryan Welka, jr., Fort LeBoeuf

215: Abe Keep, sr., Girard

285: Zach Baldwin, sr., Girard

Region 4 wrestler of the year: Danny Church, sr., Fort LeBoeuf

---

REGION 5 ALL-STARS

FIRST TEAM

107 pounds: Brody Bishop, fr., Hickory

114: Logan Sallot, sr., McDowell

121: Keagan Oler, so., Cathedral Prep

127: Sam Staab, sr., Cathedral Prep

133: Javarie Blue, so., McDowell

139: Connor Saylor, sr., Hickory

145: Lucas Kurelowech, so., McDowell

152: Artis Simmons, sr., McDowell

160: Caleb Butterfield, sr., McDowell

172: Owen Shetler, sr., Cathedral Prep

189: Ty Holland, sr., Hickory

215: Troy Peterson, sr., McDowell

285: Jack Sroka, sr., McDowell

SECOND TEAM

107 pounds: Ben Fuller, so., Meadville

114: Amir Johnson, so., Cathedral Prep

121: Dylan O'Brien, so., Hickory

127: Mike Reardon, so., Hickory

133: Alex Kinder, sr., Meadville

139: Brandon Byrd, so., Cathedral Prep

145: Ryder Say, fr., Meadville

152: Brighton Anderson, jr., Meadville

160: Jaden Crockett, so., Cathedral Prep

172: Ty Tidball, jr., Meadville

189: Isaiah Harrick, sr., Cathedral Prep

215: Rhoan Woodrow, sr., Meadville

285: Ian Whistler, sr., Meadville

Region 5 wrestler of the year: Logan Sallot, sr., McDowell

---

Region all-star selections: The all-region teams and region wrestlers of the year were voted on by the coaches.

