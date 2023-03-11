HERSHEY — A pair of Conneaut wrestlers, Hunter Gould and Collin Hearn, will leave the Giant Center today with a medal.
Gould and Hearn were in the semifinals on Friday at the PIAA tournament in Hershey’s Giant Center.
Gould, a junior, lost an 8-3 decision to Chris Vargo, the No. 1 ranked wrestler in the state according to FloWrestling. The 127-pounder lost his bout in the consolation bracket in a 6-2 decision. Gould will battle a fellow District 10 wrestler in North East’s Cyrus Hurd for fifth place.
Gould placed sixth at last year’s state tournament.
Hearn, at 160 pounds, also battled the No. 1 wrestler in the state in Grant Mackay in the semifinals. Hearn lost a 9-1 major decision.
Hearn then won a 3-2 decision versus Luke Sugalski in the consolation bracket to advance into the third-place bout. The Conneaut Eagle will battle Deegan Ross of Lackawanna Trail for a bronze medal today.
Cambridge Springs junior Brody Beck lost in the quarterfinals to the top wrestler in the state. In the consolation bracket, Beck lost a 11-3 major decision in the blood round. Beck finished his season 35-13 and is 81-38 through three years.
Fellow Blue Devil Gunnar Gage was pinned in the second round of the consolation bracket. Gage, a senior, finished his career with a record of 111-36.
Saegertown’s Carter Beck lost in the opening round of the championship bracket on Thursday, but rebounded in the consolation bracket. Beck won two bouts in the consolation rounds before losing a 2-0 decision in the blood round. Beck, a sophomore, finished his season 37-6 and is 74-14 through two years.
