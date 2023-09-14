The multi-talented Ben Easler had a birthday for the ages.
On Sept. 1, the calm, cool and collected Easler — completing a spectacular 13 of 15 passes for 165 yards — engineered Conneaut’s football team to its first home win in three years with an overwhelming 32-13 non-region victory over Seneca.
Approximately 24 hours later, the hard-driving Easler was in victory lane at the highly competitive Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Motor Speedway as he won the RUSH Sportsman Modified Series feature — his fourth feature win of the year.
On Sept. 4, Easler celebrated his 17th birthday.
The words again … for the ages.
“It was an incredible and memorable weekend, for sure,” said proud father, Jason Easler. “It was a (bleep) of a birthday weekend for the kid.”
The younger Easler got the party started by playing the best football game of his young career in helping the Eagles break a frustrating three-year home losing streak. Along with his strong passing accuracy, Easler also passed for one touchdown and rushed for another score.
“I was proud that Ben was such a big part of the win,” said his father. “I was so excited and happy for all the players. All the hard work paid off, and that pushes them to work even harder going forward.”
The amped-up Easlers stayed up for hours talking about the win.
“Ben was as excited as I have ever seen him after a game. We were just talking and rambling about all the different parts of the game.”
They only got a few hours of sleep.
Ben Easler loves football, but not as much as driving his stock car 110 miles per hour. They were Pittsburgh-bound on Sept. 2.
“This was our first trip there (Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Motor Speedway) this year,” said Jason Easler. “There is a bigger money race on September 23rd that we are going to run, and I wanted him to turn some laps there to get some practice in since we have not been there in probably a year.”
The so-called “practice” served its purpose: Ben Easler left his competitors in the dust.
“Ben started on the pole and took the lead right out of the gate. He really never looked back. Just getting the hole shot was probably the most key moment of the race. He and Tim (Latta) did an excellent job with the setup, and they made a few changes before the night started. I felt confident he had a good shot at it. But there were a couple guys there that are pretty good and if you get the setup wrong, they will beat you. It was nice, we hit it almost perfectly and he won by almost five seconds.”
Easler’s previous birthdays haven’t been special.
“In eighth grade, Ben broke his collarbone on his birthday, and it ended both football and race seasons, and it happened again his freshman year in 2021 when he tore his ACL on his birthday during a football game,” said Jason Easler. “I would say his junior year birthday was much, much better.”
It will be tough to top.
