It took two relentless rallies — but the Conneaut Eagles are District 10 champions.
Conneaut earned its fourth-consecutive district title at Meadville Area Senior High School's House of Thrills on Saturday vs. Warren in the Class 3A tilt. Conneaut won 3-1 (25-23, 25-23, 26-28, 25-17).
"I don't think we can put it into words right now," Conneaut head coach Christine Krankota said. "There's so many emotions that are running through us. It's very overwhelming and very humbling."
See Monday's edition of the Tribune for a full story.
