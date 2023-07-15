Fourteen local high school football teams will compete at Conneaut Area Senior High School today in a linemen challenge.
The challenge begins at 9 a.m. with individual events. Lineman will compete in events such as a bench press, obstacle course, medicine ball throw, overhead press and sled push. At 11, the team events will begin, which are the fire truck push, obstacle course and tire stacking. The final event is the tug o' war competition.
All players that finish in the top-three in an event will receive a medal and the wining team will take home a championship belt.
Participating Crawford County schools are Conneaut, Meadville, Saegertown and Maplewood. Other schools will be Union City, Mercyhurst Prep, General McLane, Erie High, Lakeview, Northwestern, Titusville, Corry, North East and Fort LeBoeuf.
