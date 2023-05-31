The Conneaut girls lacrosse team will play Cathedral Prep in today’s girls lacrosse District 10 Class 2A championship game.
The game is set for 5 p.m. at Hagerty Events Center’s Dollinger Field in Erie.
The Eagles are going for their third straight district championship. Conneaut beat Prep 16-5 in 2022 and 16-4 in 2021.
The playoff experience should benefit the Eagles. Conneaut head coach Scott Shannon said every returning player has won a district title in all of their varsity seasons.
“Playoff experience helps us to keep focused during these long lead-ups to playoffs and to remember to relax and keep doing what has worked all season,” Shannon said. “We don’t believe in added pressure for playoffs. To us, we have to go out and execute every time we step on the field from March to June.”
The Eagles and Ramblers have played three times this season. Most recently, Conneaut won 17-5 on May 15. On May 5, the Eagles lost 12-11 in overtime and won 7-6 on March 29.
“In the first two, Cathedral Prep played us tough and took us out of our game. We complicated that by making some mistakes that put us in difficult spots,” Shannon said. “In the third game, we were able to dictate the flow of the game and did not make the same mental errors.”
Conneaut’s top goal scorers this season have been senior and Edinboro commit Jacqui Detelich, sophomore Victoria Medrick, Ashley Crabb, Camille Turner and Brianna Nader. Medrick scored her 100th career goal in a May 16 game against Fairview.
The Eagles finished the regular season 10-6 overall and 5-4 in the region. The Ramblers finished 4-12 overall and 4-5 in the region.
“We need to be true to who we are,” Shannon said. “There is a lot of talent on this team and they multiply each other’s strengths when they are looking out for each other, making good decisions and letting things develop. If we can do those things, I like our chances.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.