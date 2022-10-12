The Conneaut girls volleyball team had a lot to be excited about before Tuesday’s Region 5 match against Meadville.
First of all, the Conneaut-Meadville rivalry permeates all sports and the Lady Eagles had a big following at the House of Thrills. Secondly, both teams had an undefeated region record. Thirdly, Conneaut senior Kaylee Mattera was only six kills from hitting 1,000 in her career.
All the excitement helped get the Eagles rolling early and often in a 3-0 sweep (25-22, 25-19, 25-21) to keep Conneaut undefeated at 9-0 overall and 5-0 in Region 5.
Conneaut scored the first three points of the match, two of which were courtesy of Mattera. With every kill, the Conneaut bench counted down to her milestone.
Meadville responded with kills from sophomore Emma Parks and took a 13-10 lead. On the Eagles’ 11th point, Mattera hit her 1,000th kill and the Conneaut fans erupted.
“We’re very excited for her and proud of her. The girl deserves it. If anyone is gonna be unselfish and say it’s a team milestone it’s gonna be her. So many people have played a hand in getting her to this point,” Conneaut head coach Christine Krankota said. “The kid is a gym rat. She’s early to practice and stays late at practice. She works on her game in the offseason. She’s at every single lifting session in the spring. She is dedicated and she deserved that tonight.”
Following a brief celebration, the Eagles were neck-and-neck with the Bulldogs. With a 19-19 tie, three Meadville errors put Conneaut up 22-19. Kills from Mackenzie Wensel and Lainie Harrington gave Conneaut set-point before a Mattera spike put Conneaut ahead 1-0 in the match.
“Part of what we talked about with them before the match started was we need to seize momentum out of the gate and do our best to maintain control of it throughout the entire night,” Krankota said. “We knew there was going to be a big crowd here. The MASH crowd is always a little raucous and can be unforgiving so we didn’t want to give them any reason to intensify that. I think we did a good job.
“We definitely played sloppy at times. When we made mistakes Meadville capitalized on them. When we needed to make plays we made plays. When we got to 20, 21-range, we did a very good job of slamming the door shut and that’s what we needed to do because we didn’t want to give them any hope.”
In the second set, neither team backed down. The two Crawford County foes fought to a 17-17 tie before Conneaut finished on an 8-2 run to close the second set and lead 2-0 in the match.
“We had just a few too many mistakes at inopportune times, but that’s what happens when you play really good teams. That shows what we need to work on as a team and what we need to work on when we get in the gym,” Meadville head coach Tim Schleicher said. “The good news is, there’s a lot of room to grow. As long as we learn from it and keep working hard we can use it as a positive thing moving forward.”
Conneaut jumped to a 9-3 lead in the third set and seemed to be running away with the match. Meadville regained composure and cut the deficit to 11-10. The teams traded points to a 20-20 tie. A couple Meadville mistakes and kills from Conneaut’s Sylvia Prebor and Harrington gave the Eagles a win.
Each set came was close and featured a tie late in the set, but Conneaut made more plays when they were needed most.
“We preach that to them and put them in those situations in practice. We want them to be comfortable in any situation they find themselves in on the volleyball court,” Krankota said. “They know they’ve been there before and they understand what they need to do to finish the job. Consistency in practice and that experience in those moments really shined through tonight.”
Schleicher was happy his team was able to get into close situations, but wants to see his young group finish sets.
“It’s good to see them fighting and getting to the point where they give themselves a chance to be successful, but now we need to get over that and execute a few more plays, especially in end-game situations,” Schleicher said. “In end-game situations, they played better defensively than we did. That’s something we need to keep working on.”
Meadville was led by Parks with 21 kills, 10 digs and four aces. Elliott Schleicher dished 19 assists. Ellie Kellick and Sydney Holt added five and four kills, respectively.
“We need to work on getting better. We have three big region games left we need to take care of,” Schleicher said. “We need to move on and understand what we need to do better and get to work at fixing those things.”
The Lady Bulldogs are 8-3 overall and 4-1 in region action. Meadville will host Grove City on Thursday before finishing the season on the road at Hickory and Warren next week.
Conneaut was led by Mattera with 18 kills, six digs and two aces. The Seton Hill commit is now at 1,012 career kills.
“It’s been a goal ever since I’ve been a freshman,” Mattera said. “I can’t do it without everybody else. It’s not just me, but it’s everybody on the team. Everybody plays an important role, so that’s why I was able to accomplish it and it’s just a good feeling.”
Leading the defense was Paris Karastury with 23 digs while Ashley Crabb had 10. Harrington and Prebor added 12 and 10 kills, respectively. Payten Karastury tallied 35 assists and added five digs.
Lady Eagles will host Warren on Thursday as Conneaut has its eyes on a fifth-straight region title.
“We have quite a few goals that have been left unchecked on the list we put together at the beginning of the season. Yes, we’re excited and we want her to enjoy this moment with her teammates and her family,” Krankota said. “We want to enjoy this moment with the team but we need to get back in the gym and get to work because we have Warren on Thursday and it still has region title implications riding on it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.