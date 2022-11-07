It took two relentless rallies — but the Conneaut Eagles are District 10 champions.
Conneaut earned its fourth-consecutive district title at Meadville Area Senior High School’s House of Thrills on Saturday vs. Warren in the Class 3A tilt. Conneaut won 3-1 (25-23, 25-23, 26-28, 25-17).
“I don’t think we can put it into words right now. There’s so many emotions that are running through us. It’s very overwhelming and very humbling,” Conneaut head coach Christine Krankota said. “This is our first group as far as a coaching staff is concerned and it’s been amazing watching them grow up in front of us over the last four years.”
The Lady Eagles came into the contest undefeated (13-0) and already beat Warren this season 3-1, the only set Conneaut lost all season.
Early in the first set, Conneaut couldn’t get out of its own way. The Lady Eagles accumulated hitting errors, service errors and net violations. The Eagles found themselves in an 18-7 hole.
A Warren error put Conneaut’s Ashley Crabb back to serve. She delivered three aces and serves that put pressure on Warren’s defense. Slowly but surely, Conneaut nipped away at the deficit and after a 13-0 run, led 20-18.
“We told them one point at a time. We can’t get all the points back in one play and they didn’t,” Krankota said. “They kept their composure, but it also speaks volumes as far as their confidence and their skill set as individuals and teammates.”
Conneaut senior Kaylee Mattera connected on the 25th point for her team to complete the comeback and put her team up 1-0 in the match.
“Our focus and composure is something we talk about all the time. It’s one of the big things that we did and said point by point we need to get it back,” Mattera said. “We held our focus and our energy and momentum was a big factor too.”
As remarkable as the rally was, the Lady Eagles did something similar in the second set. Facing a 17-8 deficit, Conneaut climbed back into the set and finally took the lead at 23-22. Two Warren errors gave Conneaut the second set win and a 2-0 lead.
“When we stepped up our communication and got out of our heads and played like we know how to play, we got it done,” Paris Karastury, Conneaut libero said.
The third set was tight the entire way. Despite having two major breakdowns, the Lady Dragons didn’t hang their heads. They gave every play maximum effort.
The Dragons took a 24-23 lead and were on set-point, but Conneaut evened the score, twice, before Warren finally pulled ahead 28-26.
“They’re disciplined, they’re well coached and they have a very balanced attack. They’re relentless on defense and don’t let balls hit the floor,” Krankota said. “Every time you think you have a ball down they find a way to bring it back up.”
In the fourth and final set, Conneaut pulled ahead 18-10 and rode the momentum to a win. With the fourth-consecutive district title, it means the seniors on the team won D-10 in every season they’ve been on the team.
The seniors include Lyndsey Blood, Sylvia Prebor, Mackenzie Wensel, Ginger Woods, Maria Poff, Crabb and Mattera.
“It’s super special to know that since I was a freshman we’ve gotten the opportunity to be in D-10 every year. To win it and do it with my senior crew is even better,” Mattera said. “We’re super close and we’re all best friends. When I was a freshman I didn’t think it was possible but we put in the work together as a team and bonded and this is where it got us.”
Mattera, a Seton Hill commit, led the offense with 16 kills and added 14 digs and four blocks. Prebor tallied nine kills and four blocks while sophomore Lainie Harrington had seven kills and three blocks.
Making a big difference defensively was Woods with eight blocks.
“Ginger Woods came up big for us as far as blocking is concerned. Her blocks allowed us to maintain control of the momentum or seize it back in our favor,” Krankota said.” Ashley Crabb had a very critical serving run in the first set in our comeback and Ashlee Barabas had a very important serving run in the second set.”
Barabas had four aces. Karastury had 17 digs and Kenady Oates added eight. Payten Karastury dished 28 assists and added seven digs.
Conneaut will enter the state playoffs and host South Fayette on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
