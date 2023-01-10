COCHRANTON — A late shift to a full-court press spurred a fourth-quarter run and pushed the Conneaut girls basketball team ahead of Cochranton 46-39 on Monday.
After a hot start, Cochranton's defense locked down the Eagles and led after three quarters of action at The Bird Cage. Despite leading by five points with about four minutes left to play, the Cardinals committed too many errors and lost the non-region matchup.
"We played well in stretches, but not when it mattered. Toward the end of the game we had a lead with under three minutes left," Cochranton head coach David Zamperini said. "We just had too many turnovers. It was dumb decisions that led to wide open points, not being in the right spot of defense and fouling them as they're shooting. We just didn't execute down the stretch."
Cochranton's Eve Pfeifer drilled a 3-pointer with about four minutes left to give her team a five-point lead. On the other end, Conneaut's Carly Perrye caught a dime from Lainie Harrington and was fouled in the process of scoring. She converted the and-one and cut the deficit to two points.
Harrington fouled out with 2 minutes and 27 seconds left to play, but junior Hannah Brady scored in the post on back-to-back possessions to give the Lady Eagles a lead.
"We made plays when we needed to. We had girls in foul trouble, but no one on the court was ever fazed," Conneaut head coach Christine Krankota said. "At the end of the game we had four sophomores and a junior on the floor so we grew a lot as a team."
One of those sophomores — Perrye — drilled four out of five free throws in the fourth quarter to help Conneaut seal the victory.
"It was an up and down game. We had stretches where we played well, but we had stretches where we played frenetically, got sloppy and made some poor decisions," Krankota said. "We weren't sure how we were going to play today. We haven't played in 10 days, the last game we played was Dec. 30 and we had a whole week of practice. It's hard to determine how teams will come out of an extended break."
Conneaut opened the game guns blazing. The Eagles rushed to a 14-7 lead and were up 16-10 after the first quarter. Then, Cochranton's defense turned up the heat.
The Cardinals didn't allow Conneaut easy looks at the basket and allowed three field goals in the second and third quarters. The stifling defense combined with three Ella Gallo 3-pointers helped Cochranton earn a 32-30 lead entering the final quarter.
"We have to (play tough defense). We struggle to put the ball in the hoop so we have to be a better defensive team," Zamperini said. "We have to be in the right spot, move our feet and be the more physical team to get them uncomfortable."
Gallo paced Cochranton with 13 points and Pfeiffer added nine. Abby Knapka grabbed nine rebounds and scored four points while Zoe Hansen totaled eight rebounds and two points.
Cochranton is 4-7 overall and will play at Cambridge Springs on Thursday.
"We need to play smarter basketball. We've been in a lot of games. Unfortunately a lot of them went the way it went tonight," Zamperini said. "We just don't execute down the stretch and commit too many turnovers and shoot ourselves in the foot."
Perrye paced Conneaut with 14 points. Brady scored 13 points and added eight rebounds, four assists and four steals. Harrington tallied 10 points, six rebounds and two assists.
Conneaut is 7-3 overall and will play its first region game of the season on Thursday against Meadville.
For a team with only two seniors and one junior, Krankota is satisfied with the progress her young team has made so far this season.
"We've taken several steps in the right direction. There are still aspects of the game we need to shore up. We feel as though we've grown and we expect to continue to grow throughout the season," Krankota said. "This was a good, gritty win to get under our belts before we see Meadville on Thursday. We know they will be physical, they're going to be fast and they'll be coming into our place looking to steal a win."
Conneaut (46)
Ca. Perrye 5 4-5 14, Brady 5 3-4 13, L. Harrington 2 5-6 10, E. Harrington 1 0-0 3, Detelich 0 2-2 2, Crabb 1 0-1 2, Co. Perrye 1 0-0 2.
Totals 15 14-18 46.
Cochranton (39)
Gallo 5 0-0 13, Pfeiffer 4 0-0 9, Rodax 2 3-4 7, Knapka 2 0-2 4, Williams 1 0-0 2, Hansen 1 0-0 2, Burnette 1 0-0 2.
Totals 16 3-6 39.
Conneaut;16;9;5;16;—;46
Cochranton;10;13;9;7;—;39
3-point goals: Conneaut — L. Harrington, E. Harrington; Cochranton — Gallo 3, Pfeiffer.
Records: Conneaut 7-3, 0-0 Region 5, Cochranton 4-7, 2-1 Region 2.
