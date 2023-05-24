Conneaut defeated Meadville 5-1 in the quarterfinal round of the Class 4A District 10 softball playoffs Tuesday at Allegheny College.
The Eagles scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning, playing off the nerves of the first playoff appearance for a youthful Meadville roster.
The game started more than an hour and a half later than scheduled as the Class 4A matchup between Hickory and General McLane went to the tenth inning.
This could have been a factor in the preparation for both teams.
“I think it was nerves,” said Meadville head coach Renee Ashton on what went wrong in the first inning. “We were trying to stay loose and relaxed, but there were too many errors.”
Conneaut batters Linda Shepard and Ashlee Barabas batted in runners in the first. The Eagles also stole home and scored off a missed pop fly catch.
“We were just putting pressure on them,” said Conneaut head coach Jason Onderko. “We put the ball in play and hustled to bases.”
Defensively, the Bulldogs were shut down by Salem University commit Brooke Wise, who pitched the entire game for Conneaut. She gave up one run in seven innings while striking out eight and walking just one.
“She was phenomenal,” said Onderko. “That’s why she is going on to play in college. She completely shut them down and commanded the zone all day. Our defense was great behind her making the routine plays too.”
Meadville’s only scoring play came in the fourth inning when Rylee Kregel hit a solo home run. Kregel also pitched for Meadville, striking out eight batters and only allowing only one run after the first inning.
“I was really proud of our pitcher Rylee,” said Ashton. “She kept them off the second and third times up. She was phenomenal, but it just wasn’t enough.”
Conneaut added another run in the sixth inning after a double from Kylie Shrock. The Eagles will move on to play Cathedral Prep on Thursday, a team which they lost to twice in the regular season.
“We move on tonight to get ready for Prep,” said Onderko. “We have faced them twice and we know what to expect.”
For Meadville, they will lose three seniors; Lexie Carr, Katie Say and Aliviah Ashton. They finished with an 11-9 record.
“I feel like we are going to have a great team next year. Everyone is just now on the rise,” added Ashton.
Meadville (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) Mealey 3-0-1-0, Krehel 3-0-0-0, Reichel 3-0-0-0, Kregel 3-1-1-1, Say 3-0-1-0, Carr 3-0-0-0, Schleicher 3-0-0-0, Curtis 2-0-0-0, Baker 2-0-0-0. Totals 25-1-3-1.
Conneaut (5)
(AB-R-H-BI) E. Harrington 2-1-0-0, Jordan 3-0-0-0, Shepard 3-1-1-1, Wise 3-2-1-0, L. Harrington 2-1-0-0, Barabas 3-0-0-0, Shrock 3-0-1-1, Cook 3-0-1-0, Pelc 2-0-0-0. Totals 24-5-4-2.
Meadville 000 100 00 — 1 3 3
Conneaut 400 000 10 — 5 4 0
BATTING
2B: C — Shrock, Cook.
3B: M — Say.
HR: M — Kregel.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) M — Kregel LP 6.0-4-5-1-1-8; C — Wise WP 7.0-3-1-1-1-7.
