The Conneaut girls basketball team played No. 1 seed Fairview tough as nails, but foul trouble and a skilled Tigers team proved too much for the Eagles.
Conneaut lost the District 10 Class 4A semifinal matchup 53-43 at Meadville Area Senior High School on Wednesday.
Fairview started on fire and grabbed an 13-2 early lead. The Eagles settled into their offense late in the first quarter and grabbed momentum. They took a 17-4 run into halftime and limited a high powered Fairview offense to five points in the second quarter.
“We knew we had to tighten up defensively and the girls elevated to that challenge. They've gotten after it hard in practice and it's rolled over onto the floor," Conneaut head coach Christine Krankota said. "We wanted to make life miserable for them on the defensive end and we did."
Defensively, sophomore Morgan Poff put her everything into slowing down Edinboro University commit Hope Garrity. The effort paid off. The future Fighting Scot finished with 18 points, but 10 of them came at the free throw line.
With the free throw attempts, came foul trouble for Conneaut.
Junior Hannah Brady fouled out of the game with three minutes left in the third quarter and sophomore Lainie Harrington earned her fourth foul early in the fourth quarter.
With a young team, two starters dealing with foul trouble and an explosive Fairview team — it was too much to overcome down the stretch.
"We threw some girls in some different positions and tried to adjust on the fly," Krankota said. "We threw Eliza Harrington in the post. She gave up a few inches to No. 35, but she fought in there and made life uncomfortable for her."
Conneaut clung to a 38-37 lead after three quarters of action.
In the fourth quarter, Conneaut had a few too many empty offensive possessions while the Tigers started to get easy points in the paint.
Fairview outscored the Eagles 17-6 over the final eight minutes.
"We had a no-quit, all-heart effort and we're really proud of them. Obviously we wish the ending would have transpired a little differently, but Fairview is the No. 1 seed for a reason," Krankota said. "We played right with them. Everything we talked about leading up to this game, we did. We just fell short and that happens sometimes in life."
L. Harrington finished with a team-high 16 points and added eight rebounds and four assits. Brady finished with seven points and four rebounds.
Conneaut will play Warren in the consolation game on Saturday at a time and place not yet determined. The winner will advance to the state playoffs.
"They're going to gain a tremendous amount of experience from this. These games where you fall a little sort and face adversity, you learn from them and you're better the next time," Krankota said. "We're disappointed, but the girls have nothing to hang their heads on."
Conneaut (43)
L. Harrington 7 2-4 16, Brady 1 5-6 7, Poff 2 2-2 6, Detelich 2 1-1 5, E. Harrington 2 0-0 5, Co. Perrye 1 0-0 2, Ca. Perrye 1 0-0 2 .
Totals 16 10-14 43.
Fairview (53)
H. Garrity 3 10-12 18, Heidt 6 2-4 14, E. Garrity 5 2-2 13, Genusso 3 0-0 6.
Totals 18 14-20 53.
Conneaut;10;14;13;6;—;43
Fairview;15;5;16;17;—;53
3-point goals: Conneaut — E. Harrington; Fairview — H. Garrity 2, E. Garrity.
