The Meadville girls basketball team came out with energy and stifled Conneaut in the first half, but the Lady Eagles prevailed in a 43-33 Region 5 win at the House of Thrills on Monday.
The Lady 'Dogs utilized a zone defense that gave Conneaut fits. It resulted in only 15 first half points for the Lady Eagles.
"We allowed them to collapse on our posts and we didn't do a good job in our passing to get the ball out so it created problems for us offensively," Conneaut head coach Christine Krankota said. "We challenged them in the second half to come out and move more to create better passing lanes for our posts. That happened and the results were much different."
For Meadville, head coach Jason Longo believes the rivalry between the two schools may have played a part in the team's big first half.
"It's a great rivalry — CASH and MASH — I hope it never goes away," Longo said. "This is probably the best game we played all year."
The second half was a different story, for both teams.
"Turnovers are killing us still. We get right into the thick of things and have a six point lead. Then in the third quarter, and I haven't seen the book to know how many turnovers we had, but I'm sure it wasn't pretty. That really hurt us."
Conneaut overtook Meadville midway through the third on a Sami Egli 3-pointer. Meadville's Marlaya McCoy answered with a trey of her own, but Conneaut's Rylee Jones made a mid-range jumper to give her team a 28-26 lead. The Lady Eagles didn't relinquish the lead for the remainder of the game.
"We threw the press on and I think it threw them a little bit. We pulled a bit of energy from the press and created some turnovers because of that," Krankota said. "We don't want to be a team that lives and dies by the press. We want to be able to, regardless of what defense we're in, pull energy from that, but sometimes you need to make adjustments because one thing isn't working on a given night."
Meadville was led in scoring by Phoebe Templin and Avery Phillips who each scored nine points. Aliviah Ashton added six points and senior Reese Burnett scored five.
The Lady Bulldogs are now 2-18 overall and 1-10 in region play.
"I am extremely proud of these girls. Our record doesn't reflect on how well we're playing basketball right now. We are loving it and having a great time," Longo said. "It's too bad we only have one game left, but we have a young team and we're gonna keep working hard."
Meadville finishes the season by hosting Oil City on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
For Conneaut, the win was an important one as far as region standings go. The team is now 6-5 in the region with a matchup against region leader Grove City on Thursday at home.
"Credit to the girls, they didn't hang their heads. They came out with the attitude that there is still 16 minutes left and they made the most of those 16 minutes. We had girls step up for us tonight," Krankota said. "We're getting to the point in the season where you go to any given team and everyone is sick or hurt. That's the way it goes at this point in the season. You gotta gut out those wins and we did."
Jones led the team with 11 points. Egli added eight, six of which coming from beyond the arc.
Conneaut (43)
Jones 4 2-4 11, Egli 3 0-0 8, Ott 3 0-0 7, Perrye 1 2-2 5, Denihan 2 0-0 5, E. Harrington 1 0-0 3, Brady 1 0-0 2, Blood 0 2-4 2.
Totals 15 6-10 43.
Meadville (33)
Phillips 4 0-0 9, Templin 4 0-0 9, Ashton 2 0-0 6, Burnett 2 1-2 5, McCoy 2 0-1 4.
Totals 14 1-3 33.
Conneaut;4;11;15;13;—;43
Meadville;7;14;5;7;—;33
3-point goals: Conneaut — Egli 2, Ott, E. Harrington, Denihan, Perrye, Jones; Meadville — Ashton 2, Phillips, Templin.
Records: Conneaut 9-9, 6-5 Region 5; Meadville 2-18, 1-10 Region 5.