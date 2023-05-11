LINESVILLE — The Conneaut boys lacrosse team lost 17-1 at home Wednesday night to Fairview in region play.
It was senior night for the Eagles as they honored their six seniors — Terry Buffington, Dominic Fosco, Austin Hanna, Dakota Harper, Nathan Stockton and Andrew Conklin.
Freshman Jesse Harbaugh started in goal for the Eagles and Aiden Herman for the Fairview Tigers. Both goaltenders finished the game.
Conneaut trailed right off the opening faceoff as Evan Grimm scored on the Tigers’ first shot on goal. Fairview went on to score eight more goals in the opening quarter to make it 9-0.
These goals came from Cassius Millie, Noah Berg, Grimm, Logan Watts, Brady Haskins, Cooper Haring, Watts and Millie, who scored again right at the buzzer.
In the second quarter, Haring capped off a hat-trick with two consecutive goals. Aiden Palmer also scored and Haring added two more goals.
After halftime, Watts also completed his hat-trick and Berg scored another before Conneaut finally broke free and scored their first and only goal of the game. Sophomore attacker Devin Miller cut to the net and scored to the delight of the home crowd.
One final goal by Millie, who completed a hat-trick, ended the game at 17-1 Fairview.
Conneaut was outmatched both on the scoresheet and on the roster sheet, with just eleven healthy players as opposed to Fairview’s 20-plus.
Eagles head coach Chris Fritch said he is proud of his team’s effort and continued work ethic.
“We always put in a good effort, but we have 11 kids,” said Fritch. “They put in the effort, try the best they can all the time and give it everything they got even when they’re tired.”
Conneaut, who is now 0-9 on the season and 0-8 in region play, will face off against Meadville next on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Meadville.
