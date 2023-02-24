SHARON — After the first day of action at Sharon High School’s District 10 Class 2A wrestling tournament, Conneaut leads local schools with three wrestlers in the semifinals.
Hunter Gould (127), Collin Hearn (160) and Drew Dygert (215) are two wins away from being district champions.
Gould and Hearn are returning district champions while Dygert is a freshman. Dygert will see Girard’s Abe Keep, the No. 3 wrestler in the state at 215 according to the latest poll from FloWrestling.
Gould will battle Maplewood’s Chase Blake for a shot at the finals. Hearn will wrestle Eisenhower’s Tucker Lindell.
Two wrestlers each from Cambridge Springs and Saegertown are in the semifinals.
Brody Beck at 133 and Gunnar Gage at 145 will represent Cambridge in the championship bracket. Beck will see Fort LeBoeuf’s JoJo Przybycien and Gage will see Tino Gentile of Reynolds.
Saegertown will have sophomore Carter Beck (114), the No. 7 wrestler in the state, against Waylon Waite of Reynolds. The Panthers will also have Travis Huya at 121 vs. Grove City’s Hudson Hohman.
Cochranton has no wrestlers in the championship bracket but has Kyle Lantz (107), Blake Foulk (133) and Cash Morrell (139) in the consolation bracket.
Maplewood’s Blake will represent the Tigers in the semis. In the consolation round is Cadyn Shetler (114), Mike Wickstrom (133) and Andrew Proper (145).
Cambridge’s representative in the consis is Preston Sherman (139) and Conneaut’s is Isaiah Gilchrist (285).
Saegertown has five in the consolation round — Greg Kiser (145), Gabriel Jordan (172), Aaron Shartle (189) and Logan Corner (285).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.