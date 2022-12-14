LINESVILLE — Conneaut built up a lead and didn't relinquish it on Tuesday night at Conneaut Area Senior High School.
The Eagles led for nearly the entire game and fended off a Maplewood rally to earn their first win of the season in a 50-34 non-region victory.
"It's a big boost for us — a big confidence thing," Conneaut head coach Derek Thomas said. "We've been working to get that one right there. That first one is always tough."
Conneaut's win was big morale-wise for the team. The Eagles led by as many as 14 points last week against Lakeview, but the Sailors rallied to spoil Conneaut's home opener. There was no rally on Tuesday.
The key difference between the two games was the Eagles' late-game defense.
"Finishing the game without fouling on the defensive end has been a focal point," Thomas said. "We were able to put it all together at the end."
Conneaut opened the first quarter on a 13-4 run and led 20-10 at the conclusion of the quarter. Maplewood outscored Conneaut 11-8 in the second quarter and only trailed by six points at halftime.
In the third, Maplewood chipped away at the deficit and 3-pointers from Ethan Peterson and Jacob Woge cut Conneaut's lead to 31-28 late in the third quarter. That was as close as the Tigers would get.
"We're really good at moving on to the next play. That's what we want to do," Maplewood head coach Jake Ciecierski said. "Whether it's a good basket, a bad basket, a defensive letdown or a defensive stop, they move right on to the next play. We did that really well in the first half and the start of the third quarter, but it kind of fell apart from there."
Conneaut's defense took over down the stretch. The Eagles forced 22 Maplewood turnovers and won the turnover battle 22-8.
Conneaut went to a full-court press at times, but the team's half-court pressure also gave Maplewood ball handlers fits.
"It's something we've reviewed in practice, but obviously not enough right? We're going to get back in the lab and start all over, go through our reads and the proper way to break that press," Ciecierski said. "We know how, we just didn't execute."
Led by the defense, Conneaut outscored Maplewood 16-6 in the fourth quarter. Sophomore Shakiir Jordan scored eight of his game-high 17 points in the fourth. At the free throw line, he was 7-8. He added five steals and two blocks.
Freshman Alex Brady added 16 points for the Eagles and senior Bradley Fuhrer added 11.
Thomas was happy to see growth from his top-two underclassmen.
"They're growing up in front of our eyes. It's great to watch them grow. They're getting more and more minutes now," Thomas said. "We're only four games in and they're going to keep growing. It's nice to see them show up on big occasions for us."
Conneaut is 1-3 and will play at Sharon on Friday.
Maplewood was led by senior Ethan Peterson with 13 points. The Tigers dropped to 1-3 and will host Corry on Friday.
First-year head coach Ciecierski is looking at the bright side.
"They didn't give up. That's always what you want to see. They didn't shut down. We're not used to playing from behind in those situations so it was nice to see that effort," Ciecierski said. "We have another Class 4A opponent on Friday at home in Corry so we're looking at games as opportunities to get better going into region play. As stated previously our goal is to win the region so these games will make you better."
Maplewood (34)
E. Peterson 3 5-8, 13 C. Peterson 1 4-4 6, Woge 2 0-0 5, Williams 1 2-2 4, Beuchat 0 2-2 2, Doolittle 1 0-2 2, Lentz 1 0-1 2. Totals 9 13-19 34.
Conneaut (50)
Jordan 5 7-8 17, Brady 7 2-2 16, Fuhrer 5 0-1 11, Rados 2 0-0 4, Perrye 0 1-2 1, L. Stright 0 1-2 1. Totals 19 11-15 50.
Maplewood;7;11;10;6;—;34
Conneaut;16;8;10;16;—;50
3-point goals: Maplewood — E. Peterson 2, Woge; Conneaut — Fuhrer.
Records: Maplewood 1-3, 0-0 Region 3; Conneaut 1-3, 0-0 Region 6.
